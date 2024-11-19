Gazans In Displaced Camps Face Harsh Winter After Israeli Devastation Of 85% Of Gaza's Territory

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) With the approach of rainy season coupled with the dramatic low of temperature in the Gaza Strip, over two million Palestinians suffer from a chilling winter after most of them were forcibly displaced due to the Israeli ongoing devastating offensive for the second year.

According to official statements in Gaza, most of Gazans had to displace more than once, with most of them living in camps in the central and southern Strip. Additionally, the latest estimates from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) indicated that between 65,000 to 75,000 people live in northern Gaza, as the number of the population in Gaza city is between 340,000 and 370,000.

Approximately 750,000 people live in the central governorate, 915,800 people in Khan Younis, and 44,200 people remain in Rafah. However, with the Israeli occupation forces preventing access to the displaced persons' camps, nearly 100,000 people in these camps are now living inside dilapidated camps and are no longer shielded from the chilling cold, according to statements from the government media office in Gaza.

The destruction of homes and infrastructure has worsened the living conditions for Gazans during the winter, following the devastation of 86% of Gaza's territory by the Israeli occupation forces.

Additionally, the Israeli occupation forces have demolished 159,000 residential structures almost entirely, leaving their residents homeless and forcing them to seek refuge in shelter centers. These centers, already in dilapidated condition, have been further strained by an extremely scorching summer and the onset of a chilling winter.

The Israeli occupation army demolished 83,000 residential structures rendering them inhabitable, based on the statistics issued by the Ministry of Public Works and Housing in Gaza, along with 193,000 residential blocks partially destroyed.

The unions of Gaza municipalities warned of a tough winter for the Palestinians following the destruction of infrastructure that was prepared in advance for storm water drainage.

The Israeli occupation army destroyed 330,000 linear meters of water networks and 655,000 meters of sewage networks, according to data provided by the municipalities' union, in addition to more than 2.83 million linear meters of road and street networks.

