LIC Set To Organize Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East N Margin Of F1 Qatar Grand Prix

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Losail International Circuit has announced the inclusion of the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East as part of the lineup of events accompanying the Qatar Airways Formula 1 Grand Prix 2024, scheduled from November 29 to December 1.

In a statement today, the circuit confirmed that the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East race will join an exciting roster of support races, including the Formula 1 Academy Race and the Formula 2 Championship, in what will be the penultimate round of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

The event will showcase the iconic Porsche 911 GT3 cars in thrilling high-speed competitions, featuring a free practice session, a qualifying round, and two adrenaline-fueled races. Approximately 15 cars, all with identical technical specifications, will take to the track, promising an intense and closely fought contest.

The statement highlighted the participation of three Qatari drivers: Abdullah Al Khulaifi, Ghanim Al Maadheed, and Ibrahim Al Abdulghani. Competing on the world-class Losail International Circuit, which spans 5.419 kilometers and includes 16 challenging turns, the drivers will navigate both sharp corners and the circuits renowned straight sections.

The Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East race adds to an exceptional program of events surrounding the Qatar Grand Prix. The Formula 1 Academy Race, an all-women series aimed at developing the skills of emerging female drivers, is set to deliver an exciting prelude to the main events. This will be followed by the FIA Formula 2 Championship, a premier single-seater competition featuring 22 cars, all designed to identical specifications to ensure a level playing field.

The highlight of the weekend will undoubtedly be the Qatar Airways Formula 1 Grand Prix, scheduled for December 1, alongside the much-anticipated Sprint Race, which makes its return to the Losail International Circuit as part of the thrilling Formula 1 schedule.

