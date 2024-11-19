Al Mahhar Holding To Shift To QSE's Main Bourse

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Mahhar Holding Company will soon shift to main of the Qatar (QSE) from venture market, which is designed for small and medium-sized enterprises.

At the extraordinary general assembly held on November 18 (Monday), approved the transfer of Al Mahhar Holding to the QSE main market.

Al Mahhar Holding will be the second entity to be transferred from the venture to the main market after Mekdam Holding.

At present, the QSE's junior bourse, which has relaxed listing norms, has two constituents Al Faleh Educational Holding and Al Mahhar Holding. Earlier, Mekdam Holding joined the main bourse, after getting listed in the venture market.

Al Mahhar Holding shareholders authorised the chairman of the board to sign the application for transfer to the main market and complete all the necessary procedures and represent the company before all relevant authorities in this regard.

Shareholders approved the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association or AoA to comply with Commercial Companies Law No 15 of 2015 and its amendment, Law No 8 of 2021, and in line with the requirements of the Corporate Governance Code for listed companies and legal entities in QSE main market, and the instructions issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The meeting also approved the authorisation of the chairman to sign the new AoA before the documentation department of the Ministry of Justice and any other governmental authorities responsible for approving the new AoA of the company.

