2024 Climatetech In Focus Report Launched At COP29

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 29th of the Parties to the United Nations Framework on Climate Change (COP29) has taken place in Baku, Azerbaijan, where global leaders gather together to negotiate new measures and review the Parties' progress against the overall goal of the UNFCCC to limit climate change between November 11th and 22nd.





On November 13th, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), Pacific Economic Cooperation Council (PECC), and Shanghai Climate Week released their 1st joint annual flagship report, ClimateTech In Focus: Innovations For a Greener Supply Chain in the Blue Zone of COP29.

This year's report spotlights the pivotal role of ClimateTech in revolutionizing global supply chains towards environmental responsibility and efficiency through the engagement of an interdisciplinary team of over 70 ministers & C-level experts from academia, industry, finance, public policy, and sustainability.

“The supply chain is a critical nexus where climate change, market forces, technology, and economic interests converge,” stated in the preface by Nikhil Seth, United Nations Assistant Secretary-General & Executive Director of UNITAR,“In line with the mission of the United Nations, we are committed to exploring how climate technology can unlock new leadership opportunities and generate meaningful employment.”

The report identifies key areas where ClimateTech can lead to significant emission reductions by focusing on traceability, hard-to-abate sectors, and other imminent issues while underscoring the importance of innovative finance models in bridging the gap between concept and market-ready solutions with 12 case studies as industries' best practices from different parts of the world.

Antonio Basilio, Chairman of the Pacific Economic Cooperation Council Philippine National Committee & Director of APEC Business Advisory Council, mentioned as the co-author of the report:“ClimateTech is not a fleeting trend confined to laboratories; it stands as one of the most promising avenues for humanity to tackle climate change and drive sustainable progress.”

It also calls for a global joint effort involving investors, innovators, educational institutions, and enterprises to harness ClimateTech's full potential and ensure a sustainable and thriving future.

“I firmly believe that through our collective efforts, ClimateTech will become a highlight of human wisdom and technological innovation, serving as a new engine for economic growth and sustainable development,” said the lead author William Wang who is the Chief Representative for Asia Pacific of Shanghai Climate Week & Director-General of its Youth Council, at the report release event.

This report has engaged WeCarbon as the Knowledge Partner and is supported by dozens of leading organizations worldwide. The full report can be downloaded from the official websites of UNITAR, PECC, and WeCarbon.

In the meanwhile, the report release event also witnessed the 1st ever panel discussions among the organizers of major climate weeks, the formation of a strategic partnership between Shanghai Climate Week and the Arab Youth Council for Climate Change, and the launch of the Climate Community of Shanghai Climate Week as a global innovation network initiative.

