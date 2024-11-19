Nobel Sustainability Summit 2024 And First Annual Nobel DAO Future Technology Conference To Take Place At Berkeley

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SARATOGA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The "Nobel Sustainability Trust Summit 2024 & First Annual Nobel DAO Future Conference" will take place on November 20-21 at the University of California, Berkeley. Co-hosted by the Nobel Sustainability Trust (NST), UC Berkeley, Nobel DAO, and the Berkeley Center for Responsible Decentralized Intelligence (RDI), this event marks NST's first summit in the U.S. and Nobel DAO's inaugural public event since its establishment. The summit and will bring together global leaders, innovators, and changemakers to explore the future of technology, sustainability, and human civilization.



The Nobel Sustainability Trust, founded by members of the Nobel family and headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, has long been committed to addressing global challenges such as climate change, environmental pollution, and resource overconsumption. The foundation plays a key role in advancing global sustainable development by promoting sustainable production and consumption practices, with a particular focus on non-polluting and renewable technologies.



Nobel DAO, supported by members of the Nobel family, is an innovation accelerator with the important mission of discovering and supporting the next generation of innovators. By establishing a unique global innovation ecosystem, it provides critical support to outstanding innovators, including access to exclusive events, a prestigious global network, and significant funding opportunities. Nobel DAO places particular emphasis on interdisciplinary collaboration, fostering breakthrough projects that address real-world challenges by bringing together experts from diverse fields.



Distinguished global leaders will converge at the conference, including Nobel Laureates, European royalty, senior government officials, diplomatic representatives, United Nations representatives, international organization executives, industry pioneers, and distinguished scholars from around the world. The summit agenda deeply integrates NST's sustainable development philosophy with Nobel DAO's innovation mission. Through collaboration with UC Berkeley and its Center for Responsible Decentralized Intelligence (RDI), participants will gain deep insights into cutting-edge technology and sustainable development. The conference has specially invited select outstanding students from Stanford University and UC Berkeley, demonstrating its commitment to nurturing innovative talent in sustainable development.



The two-day agenda thoughtfully blends themes of sustainability and future technology. On day one, the prestigious Sustainability Award ceremony, supported by Nobel Sustainability Trust (NST) and the Technical University in Munich, will honor three distinguished individuals for their exceptional contributions to sustainable development. President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, Former Secretary-General of UN, Ban Ki-moon are the Outstanding Contribution to Sustainability medal winners. This will be followed by panel discussions on sustainable development, featuring financial leaders, including former BlackRock CIO Peter Knez. Renowned Chinese media professional Yang Lan will moderate roundtable discussions focused on global sustainable development strategies.



On day two, the Future Technology Conference will showcase Nobel DAO's strategic planning announcement, with Silicon Valley tech giants and leading startup innovators joining futurists to envision the future of human civilization in 2044. Keynote speeches will be delivered by Nobel Laureate Randy Schekman, science fiction author Kim Stanley Robinson, notable scientist and businessman Stephen Wolfram, and futurist Pablos Holman, who will explore the frontiers of technological innovation. The conference will conclude with the signing of the "Future Technology Family Association", marking a significant union of global innovation forces.



The leadership of Nobel Sustainability Trust (NST) and Nobel DAO emphasizes that this conference serves not only as a crucial platform for advancing sustainable development but also as a key hub for connecting global innovation forces. By fostering deep dialogue and collaboration between government, business, academia, and innovators, the conference will generate new ideas and solutions to address global challenges and shape the future of human technology.



