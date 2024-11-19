Iceland Seafood International Hf: Q3 2024 Results And Investors
Date
11/19/2024 4:01:02 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Iceland Seafood will publish its interim consolidated financial statements for Q3 and 9M 2024 after the markets close on November 20th, 2024. On the same day, at 4:30 pm, the company will host an online meeting for investors and market participants, where management will present and discuss the results. The meeting will only be streamed online.
Participants in the online meeting can send questions in writing before and during the meeting to the email ... .
A LINK to the webcast and the investor presentation is here below.
