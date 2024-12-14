Donald Trump Mocks Ex-Governor Chris Christie With Hilarious Meme As New Jersey Drone Mystery Deepens

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President-elect Donald has taken a sharp and humorous jab at former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, amid the growing mystery surrounding recent unexplained drone sightings in the state. Trump shared an AI-generated meme on Saturday (December 15) depicting Christie eating a McDonald's meal allegedly delivered by drones, referencing the widespread sightings of unidentified drones over the state in recent weeks.

The meme, which quickly gained attention on social media, highlights Christie's silence on the issue. Despite numerous sightings reported across New Jersey, Christie has not yet issued any public statement addressing the phenomenon.

Trump 's post appears to be a pointed dig at the 62-year-old Republican leader, who has largely remained quiet amidst the drone speculation.





The meme comes as drone sightings continue to dominate headlines, with reports of mysterious unmanned aircraft being observed near military installations, residential areas, and other strategic locations. While authorities are investigating the sightings, no clear explanation has been provided, and speculation continues about their origins and intentions.





Donald Trump has weighed in on the mysterious drone sightings over New Jersey and the East Coast, expressing concerns about a lack of transparency from the government. In a post on his ruth social platform, Trump stated,"Let the public know, and now. Otherwise, shoot them down!!!" - a sharp call for answers as speculation about the origins and intentions of the drones grows.





Mystery drones spark concern across New Jersey

A series of mysterious drone sightings over New Jersey and the East Coast has raised concerns and speculation about their origin and purpose. Reports indicate that dozens of drones have been observed flying over areas like the Raritan River, near military facilities, and even close to former President Trump's golf course in Bedminster.

The sightings began in November and have since been reported across New Jersey, including near the Picatinny Arsenal and coastal regions. Witnesses describe the drones as being up to 6 feet in diameter, flying at night with lights off, and evading traditional detection methods. One Coast Guard lifeboat was reportedly followed by at least a dozen drones near Barnegat Light and Island Beach State Park over the weekend.

The FBI, Homeland Security, and New Jersey state law enforcement are actively investigating these incidents. Despite widespread sightings, officials stress that the drones have not been proven to be a direct threat to public safety.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has reached out to President Joe Biden for answers, while US Rep. Chris Smith and US Rep. Jeff Van Drew have called for military intervention, suggesting the drones could pose risks to safety. However, the Pentagon has maintained that the drones do not appear to have a foreign origin or represent military threats.

As investigations continue, questions about the drone's purpose persist, the FBI is encouraging residents to share photos, videos, and other data related to these sightings to assist in their efforts.