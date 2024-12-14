Kuwait, UAE Qualify For Final Of Arabian Gulf Padel Cup
Date
12/14/2024 7:07:45 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait and the UAE teams qualified on Saturday for the final of the 2024 Arabian Gulf Padel Cup (men's category), scheduled for Sunday, after defeating Qatar and Bahrain respectively.
In the fourth day of the Kuwait-hosted tournament, the Kuwaiti team beat its Qatari counterpart 2-1.
In the second match, the UAE team defeated its Bahraini counterpart 2-0 to meet the Kuwaiti team in the final. (end)
mym
MENAFN14122024000071011013ID1108993430
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.