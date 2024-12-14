India And UAE Strengthen Ties At 15Th Joint Commission Meeting, Focus On Trade, Energy, And Technology

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 14 (KNN)

In a significant engagement, India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) convened the 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi, focusing on deepening bilateral relations across multiple strategic sectors.



External Affairs S Jaishankar and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan co-chaired the discussions, which centered on expanding cooperation in trade, energy, technology, and infrastructure.

The meeting highlighted the robust economic ties between the two nations, with bilateral trade reaching $85 billion since the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in May 2022.



Jaishankar described the India-UAE relationship as a 'model' partnership, emphasising its increasingly diversified and deep economic and commercial connections.

Key discussions encompassed the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), a landmark initiative aimed at enhancing maritime connectivity and trade.



The corridor, conceptualised during the G20 Summit in Delhi last September, involves India, Saudi Arabia, the United States, the European Union, and other partners, with the goal of creating integrated transportation networks across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

The foreign ministers explored collaborative opportunities in emerging technologies, including digital infrastructure, Central Bank Digital Currencies, and instant payment systems.



They also delved into strategic areas such as defence, nuclear energy, polar research, critical minerals, and renewable energy.



The meeting notably included discussions on the ongoing situation in Gaza and developments in Syria.

Energy cooperation emerged as a prominent theme, with both sides expressing interest in long-term supply agreements, upstream and downstream project collaborations, and mutual investments in strategic reserves.



The discussions also covered expansion into new partnership domains like green hydrogen and critical minerals.

The meeting further celebrated institutional collaborations, including the IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi campus and ongoing work to establish overseas campuses of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade in Dubai.

As a testament to the strengthening bilateral relations, the two countries welcomed the signing and implementation of a bilateral investment treaty, signaling continued commitment to deepening economic and strategic ties.

