Final Statement Of Arab Ministerial Contact Committee On Syria Calls For Standing By Syrian People

Aqaba: The Arab Ministerial Contact Committee on Syria called Saturday for standing by the Syrian people, providing all aid and support to them at this critical stage, and respecting their will and choices.

In a final statement at the end of a meeting in Aqaba, Jordan, the committee called for supporting a peaceful, inclusive Syrian-Syrian transitional process, in which all Syrian political and social forces are represented, including women, youth and civil society, with justice, sponsored by the United Nations and the Arab League, and in accordance with the principles, objectives and mechanisms of Security Council Resolution No. 2254.

The statement said: At the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Arab Ministerial Contact Committee on Syria, formed pursuant to Resolution No. 8914 issued by the extraordinary session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level, namely the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Iraq, the Lebanese Republic, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, met today in the city of Aqaba, with the participation of the State of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the President of the current session of the Arab Summit.

The attendees discussed the developments Syria witnessed in the past weeks and stressed the following:

Stand by the people of Syrian, provide all aid and support to them at this critical stage, and respect their will and choices.

Support a peaceful, inclusive Syrian-Syrian political transitional process, in which all Syrian political and social forces are represented, including women, youth and civil society, with justice, sponsored by the United Nations and the Arab League, and in accordance with the principles, objectives and mechanisms of Security Council Resolution No. 2254, including the formation of an inclusive transitional governing body with Syrian consensus, and beginning to implement the steps specified by the resolution to move from the transitional phase to a new political system that meets the aspirations of the Syrian people with all its components, through free and fair elections supervised by the United Nations, based on a new constitution approved by the Syrians, and within specific timeframes according to the mechanisms adopted by the resolution.

Support the role of the UN envoy to Syria, and ask the UN Secretary-General to provide him with all necessary capacities and embark on establishing a UN mission to assist and sponsor Syria's transitional process and the Syrian people in achieving a political process led by the Syrians in accordance with Resolution 2254.

This delicate stage requires a comprehensive national dialogue and the solidarity of the Syrian people with all its components, spectrums, and political and social forces to build a free, secure, stable, and unified Syria that the Syrian people deserve after long years of suffering and sacrifices.

Immediately cease all military operations. Respect of the rights of the Syrian people with all its components, without any discrimination based on race, sect, or religion, and ensure justice and equality for all citizens.

Preserve the institutions of the Syrian state and enhance their ability to carry out their roles in serving the Syrian people and protecting Syria from slipping into chaos, and work immediately to empower a police apparatus to protect citizens, their property, and the resources of the Syrian state.

Commitment to enhancing efforts to combat terrorism and cooperating in that endeavor, as terrorism poses a threat to Syria and the security of the region and the world, and that defeating it is a collective priority.

Full solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic in safeguarding its unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty, security, stability and the safety of its people.

Provide the humanitarian support needed by the Syrian people, including through cooperation with relevant United Nations organizations.

Create the security, living and political conditions for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their country, and provide all necessary assistance for this purpose, in cooperation with relevant United Nations organizations.

Achieve national reconciliation and the principles of transitional justice in accordance with legal and humanitarian standards without vengeance, and stop the bloodshed of the Syrian people who deserve to end their suffering.

Condemn Israel's incursion into the buffer zone with Syria and a series of adjacent sites in Mount Hermon, Quneitra Governorate and the Damascus countryside, as a heinous occupation and violation of international law and the 1974 disengagement agreement between Syria and Israel, demand the withdrawal of Israeli forces, denounce Israeli raids on other areas and facilities in Syria, reaffirm that the Golan Heights is an occupied Arab Syrian land, whose occupation must end, and demand the Security Council take the necessary action to stop these violations.

Syria's security and stability are a pillar of the region's security and stability, and we will stand with its people in the process of rebuilding a unified, independent, stable and secure Arab state for all its people, in which there is no place for terrorism or extremism, and no violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity by anyone.

Dealing with the new reality in Syria depends on its consistency with the principles and foundations above, and in a manner to meet the common goal of fulfilling the rights and aspirations of the Syrian people.

Coordinate with the rest of the Arab countries to hold a meeting of the Arab League Council to submit to it the committee's report on this meeting.

Communicate with partners in the international community to formulate a comprehensive position to support Syria in its bid to build the future that the Syrian people deserve, in line with the principles agreed upon above, and in accordance with the relevant Security Council resolutions.