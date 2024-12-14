Occupiers In Luhansk Region To Withhold Pensions From People Without Russian Passports

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From January, residents of the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region who have not obtained Russian passports will no longer be eligible to receive pensions.

Ukrinform reports.

“The occupiers decided to exert pressure on the elderly people who remain in the occupied territory of the Luhansk region. This is the goal pursued by the authors of the decision adopted by the so-called 'People's Council of the LPR,” the statement says.

The decision stipulates that, as of January 1, 2025, pensions will no longer be paid to individuals who do not have a Russian passport. The deadline for obtaining the necessary documentation is less than three weeks away, excluding the number of pre-holiday and weekend days.

The regional state administration also said that Borivske, which is located in the Siverskodonetsk district, is still without telephone service, both mobile and wired.

“To call emergency numbers, such as for an ambulance or rescue services, it is necessary to walk or drive 7 km to the nearest payphone in a neighboring village,” the regional administration noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the self-proclaimed "LPR," the occupiers are forcing farmers to re-register their equipment under Russian law.