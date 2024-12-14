U.S. Continues To Assist Ukraine In Restoring Transportation - Secretary Buttigieg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The current US administration will continue projects to help Ukraine in the field of until the transfer of power.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told reporters in New York, Ukrinform reports citing Voice of America .

The transfer of authority to the new administration of President-elect Donald will take place after the inauguration on January 20.

Buttigieg said that meetings on cross-border transportation and logistics between the US Department of Transportation and Ukrainian colleagues are scheduled to take place in Moldova soon, where the exchange of technical information and experience will continue.

Buttigieg stated that they deeply value the relationship their department has with their Ukrainian partners both before and after the full-scale invasion. He mentioned that he visited Ukraine during the full-scale Russian invasion and met with the country's leadership.

According to him, the United States is interested in strengthening its partnership with Ukraine, in its economic recovery and ensuring its independent development.

The U.S. Secretary stated that they have made it clear they will continue to provide technical assistance to improve the efficiency of transporting goods across borders, strengthen rail and maritime infrastructure, and prepare for the resumption of civil aviation once a just peace is secured.

He added that there is strong support from both parties and the American people as a whole.

Buttigieg expressed hope that the foreign policy of the executive branch, which is determined by the president and the White House and influenced by the American people, Congressional votes, and other voices, would continue to reflect a strong commitment and relationship. He stated that he hopes this will result in a sustained focus on supporting the people of Ukraine for as long as necessary.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 12, the State Department announced four economic assistance packages worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Ukraine to support agriculture, transportation, joint projects between the government and the World Bank, and vocational training.