Marines Destroy Six Russian Armored Personnel Carriers In Kursk Region
Date
12/14/2024 7:09:38 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) soldiers of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynsky repelled a powerful mechanized attack by Russians in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, destroying six amphibious assault vehicles and two vehicles.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Naval Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook and a video was posted.
“The enemy has suffered another setback in the Kursk region - Mykolaiv marines together with friendly units repelled a powerful mechanized attack,” the statement reads.
The Navy reported that as a result of the battle, six armored personnel carriers and two vehicles were destroyed, eight Russian army soldiers were killed, and 13 others were wounded.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, soldiers of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilinsky, in cooperation with friendly units, destroyed four Russian amphibious assault vehicles and 17 invaders in the Kursk region.
Photo: Konstantin Liberov
