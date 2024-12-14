Pachuca Edge Al Ahly On Penalties To Book FIFA Intercontinental Cup Showdown With Real Madrid
Doha, Qatar: Mexico's Pachuca defeated Egypt's Al Ahly 6-5 in a penalty shootout to claim the FIFA Challenger Cup and secure a spot in Wednesday's FIFA Intercontinental Cup showdown against Real Madrid.
At Stadium 974 on Saturday, both teams were unable to break the deadlock after a gripping contest in regulation time and extra time.
Khaled Abdelfattah missed the decisive penalty striking the bar, as Pachuca made a remarkable comeback after initially falling two goals behind in the shootout.
Guillermo Almada's Pachuca had previously triumphed 3-0 over Brazil's Botafogo in Wednesday's Derby of the Americas.
The Intercontinental Cup final will take place at the Lusail Stadium.
