Russians Fired 76 Times In Sumy Region During Day, There Are Destructions

12/14/2024 7:09:38 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, Russians fired 76 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region.

This was reported in the Telegram of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“During the day, Russians fired 76 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 176 explosions were recorded. Khotyn, Miropilia, Krasnopilia, Velykopysarivka, Esman, Seredyno-Budska, and Sveska communities were shelled ,” the report says.

Reportedly, the enemy fired at the Krasnopilia community with artillery (18 explosions), mortars (6 explosions), and FPV drones (8 explosions). The shelling damaged an apartment building and an office building. There was also a drop of explosives from a UAV (4 explosions).

Read also: Russian drone attacks Ukrposhta vehicle in Mykolaiv region, driver in critical condition

“Seredyno-Budska community: grenade launcher attack (30 explosions), mortar attack (6 explosions), FPV drone attack (1 explosion), and MLRS attack (6 explosions). The shelling damaged the administrative building,” the statement said.

In the Velykopysarivka community, launches of NURS missiles (20 explosions), an FPV drone attack (1 explosion), and mortar shelling (4 explosions) were recorded.

As reported by Ukrinform, an explosion occurred in Odesa today during an air raid alert.

Photo: Police of Sumy region

