Founder Of Spain's Mango Clothing Chain Dies In Accident

12/14/2024 7:14:57 PM
Madrid: Isak Andic, the founder of Spanish clothing retailer Mango, one of Europe's largest fashion groups, with nearly 2,800 stores worldwide, died Saturday in an accident, the company said.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was among the first to pay tribute to the businessman's "entrepeneurial vision".
While the company did not provide further details, Spanish media reports said the 71-year-old died after falling down a ravine while hiking in the mountains near Barcelona with several family members.
"It is with deep regret that we announce the unexpected death of Isak Andic, our non-executive chairman and founder of Mango," the Barcelona-based company's CEO, Toni Ruiz, said in a statement.
"Isak has been an example for all of us. He dedicated his life to Mango, leaving an indelible mark thanks to his strategic vision, his inspiring leadership and his unwavering commitment to values that he himself imbued in our company," he added.
Sanchez wrote on social network X that Andic had "turned this Spanish firm into a world leader in fashion" with his "great work and entrepreneurial vision".
The head of Catalonia's regional government, Salvador Illa, hailed Andic as "a committed businessman who, with his leadership, has contributed to making Catalonia great and projecting it to the world.
"He leaves an indelible mark on the Catalan and global fashion sector," he added in a post of social network X.
