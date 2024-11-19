Advantest Announces Advanced Power Multiplexer For V93000 EXA Scale Test Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New PMUX02 Power MUX Features High Switch Density and Expanded Voltage Range to Optimize Test of High-Current Devices

TOKYO, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced a new power multiplexer developed specifically for use on the V93000 EXA Scale SoC test platform. The PMUX02 Power MUX offers unprecedented capabilities for multi-site testing of power and analog devices, including battery management systems (BMS), automotive, and power management ICs. With 22 switches – nearly double the switch density of its predecessor – and an extended voltage range of ±160 volts (V), PMUX02 will help streamline and reduce the cost-of-test for these high-pin-count, mixed-signal devices.

A power mux switches between multiple power sources and instruments to provide uninterrupted power and measurement to devices under test (DUTs). Electric vehicles (EVs) are a key driver behind the need for advanced power muxes. Increasing the number of cells stacked in an EV's battery module improves its efficiency, and stacks of 24+ cells require the BMS to operate at 150V or higher. Moreover, as automotive ICs become increasingly complex with higher pin counts, more parallel sites are required to increase throughput, requiring more multiplexers. PMUX02 provides a denser array of relays in the test head and uses the system bus for communication, eliminating I2C driver circuitry and freeing up valuable loadboard space.

“With additional space to squeeze in more switches, the customer can increase loadboard density, which allows a tester's instrument channels to be shared across more locations,” said Ralf Stoffels, general manager, and executive vice president of Advantest's V93000 Product Unit.“This enables testing of more parallel sites and even allows a customer to test a given device without having to purchase additional, more expensive, instrument cards.”

Up to 16 PMUX02 cards can be installed in an EXA Scale system; the exact number depends heavily on the specific customer application and site count. An optional air cooling kit is also available. PMUX02 is fully compatible with its predecessor, PMUX01, enabling customers to utilize the same loadboards for their applications. In addition, PMUX02 is integrated into Advantest's SmarTest 8 control software environment and takes advantage of the same powerful routing tools as PMUX01-which is crucial for agile application development.

Customers are already harnessing the power of the PMUX02 Power MUX for BMS and power management IC projects. The PMUX02 will be available to the global market beginning in early 2025.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at .

