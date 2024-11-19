Molbio Supports Azerbaijan's 'TB Go Green' Initiative at COP29 with Pioneering TB Diagnostic Solutions

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 18th November 2024, Bengaluru: As part of a concerted effort to combat tuberculosis (TB) with a focus on climate change, Molbio Diagnostics, an innovator in global healthcare has contributed a donation of their state-of-the-art TB screening and diagnostic solution to the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan. The donation was facilitated by STOP TB Partnership, a Geneva, Switzerland based organisation. This initiative is being showcased at the COP29 event, underscoring Molbio’s commitment to supporting Azerbaijan’s 'TB goes green' initiative.



The donated package includes the Prorad ATLAS Ultraportable X-ray and Truenat rapid molecular diagnostics platforms, complemented by the Truelux solar charging station. This combination will facilitate deployment at the community level marking the first-ever introduction of rapid and accurate TB diagnostics at primary care facilities throughout Azerbaijan, significantly expanding access to quality healthcare up to the 'last mile'.



Climate change has been identified as a potent amplifier of TB transmission, expanding the geographical range of vector-borne diseases and worsening air pollution, which in turn increases respiratory illnesses. The interplay of climate factors—such as temperature fluctuations and increased humidity—with TB transmission through worst impacts on Vitamin-D metabolism, UV radiation, and nutrition calls out for an urgent need for climate-resilient health strategies. Molbio's contribution aligns with global efforts to integrate innovative, environmentally sustainable healthcare solutions that address these challenges effectively.



By implementing cutting-edge technology like miniature diagnostic facilities and leveraging artificial intelligence for TB screening, Molbio’s initiative not only targets the TB epidemic but also contributes to a sustainable approach in healthcare, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing disease surveillance under adverse climate conditions.

Molbio is committed to continuing its support for innovative health solutions that addresses to tackle both health and environmental challenges in our evolving world.









MENAFN19112024005232011781ID1108900387