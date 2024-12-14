Committed To Curb Crime Effectively, Says New Bihar DGP

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 14 (IANS) Newly appointed Director General of (DGP) of Bihar, Vinay Kumar, has expressed his firm commitment to tackling crime and also curbing criminal activities in the state.

After assuming charge, he outlined a comprehensive plan to address issues ranging from organised crime to offences, with a strong focus on law and order.

DGP Kumar emphasised taking strict action against criminal gangs. Police stations across the state will be instructed to investigate the properties of known criminals and promptly report their findings to police headquarters.

“The identified properties of criminals will be attached within ten days of reporting. Properties linked to prohibition violations and drug smuggling will also be confiscated,” Kumar said.

“Our job will be to seize the property of criminals along with investigation. Whatever cases are related to law and order, arrests will be made by running a campaign,” he said.

Reiterating his focus on property confiscation, Kumar explained that during investigations, criminal assets will be attached promptly, reinforcing his broader crackdown on illegal activities. This approach extends to organized crime, drug trafficking, and violations of prohibition laws.

DGP Kumar highlighted two significant areas of concern, such as liquor mafias and cybercrime:

In line with Bihar's strict prohibition laws, he promised intensified crackdowns on individuals and networks involved in the illegal liquor trade.

Recognising the growing threat of cyber offenses, Kumar vowed to strengthen the state's capabilities to address these issues effectively.

“Bihar has held the maximum cases related to cybercrime cases, marking significant progress in addressing this modern threat. The low conviction rate in cybercrime cases is a matter of concern, but I assure people that steps are being taken to expedite investigations,” Kumar said.

The State Police Headquarters will review all pending cases and issue comprehensive guidelines to ensure faster and more efficient probes.

“In the coming days, a new law school will be inaugurated, which will help significantly in research. This will enhance our ability to investigate and prosecute cases effectively,” he said.

To ensure public safety, Kumar stated that law and order will be continuously monitored.

He also expressed commitment to enhancing the judicial process by ensuring speedy trials, aiming to deliver justice more efficiently.

The DGP emphasised raising the morale of the police force while diminishing the confidence of criminals through decisive actions and reforms. His vision includes comprehensive measures to support law enforcement, ensuring they are equipped and motivated to tackle challenges.