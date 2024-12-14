At least 52 civilians die in Israeli attack on schools, houses on Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) Israel is still assaulting houses and schools in Gaza Strip, murdering and wounding so many civilians just one day following dozens were killed in an on Nuseirat camp.



On Saturday, dawn raids murdered four individuals of the Saadallah family in their house in Jabalia, two civilians in a school northeast of Gaza City and one individual covering in a tent south of Khan Younis, Palestinian news agency Wafa announced.



following that day, the murdered seven individuals in an airstrike on Al-Majida Wasila School in the northern Al-Rimal block west of Gaza City, in accordance with Wafa.



The news agency also declared a drone assault on a group of individuals at the Jalaa Junction northwest of Gaza City, which murdered one woman and wounded several others. Another individual was murdered in a strike west of Al-Nuseirat camp.



In additional to five individuals were wounded in a drone assault on the Al-Mawasi area west of Rafah city.



