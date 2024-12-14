Arab National Bank Leverages Riverbed Observability And Aiops Solutions To Execute Major Digital Banking Upgrade And Enhance Customer Experiences

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Riverbed, the leader in AI Observability, announced today that Arab National Bank, one of the largest banks in the Middle East and headquartered in Riyadh, has collaborated with Riverbed to help deliver on its commitment to meeting the high expectations of its customers through“brilliant digital interfaces.” By implementing Riverbed's – including and Infrastructure Observability and AIOps solutions – Arab National has seamlessly migrated its core application and delivered top-quality digital experiences for over two million customers and over 4,000 employees.











Providing innovative tailored financial solutions and a fast and simple experience is central to Arab National Bank's mission, and the Bank sees Riverbed as an essential business partner.“Riverbed's NetProfiler, NetIM and AppResponse solutions allow our IT team to recognize where issues are, and to notify the right team to fix them quickly,” said Alaa ElJabari, Head of IT Telecoms in the Network Department at Arab National Bank. This rapid troubleshooting translates to an ability to ensure the digital services offered to the bank's customers-from its online banking platform to its 24/7 support via a myriad of digital channels-perform up to the highest standards.





Most crucially, Riverbed also managed a critical migration of the bank's core banking infrastructure to a new version of Infosys Finacle, an industry-leading universal banking solution. Such migrations, which are typically executed only once every decade, are highly complex and critical to a bank's operations, requiring meticulous planning and flawless execution to avoid disruptions.

By leveraging Riverbed NetIM, an infrastructure observability solution, the bank ensured minimal downtime, maintained seamless service delivery, and safeguarded customer experiences during the transition. This successful migration not only modernized the bank's core systems but enabled them to scale their operations to deliver more agile, innovative services in the future.

Alaa Eljabari also highlighted how the support of Riverbed's team was critical to the success of the major CBS upgrade.“Riverbed's Professional Services team worked closely with us to ensure we met our migration objectives. We benefitted from complete visibility of our back-end systems, were able to see exactly what was happening, and had full control of this activity,” said Alaa Eljabari.“With Riverbed, you're not just buying a product – you're buying an end-to-end service. It's like buying a car complete with a driver.”

Describing how partnering with Riverbed gives Arab National Bank the confidence to continue deploying innovative technologies and rolling out new digital conveniences for customers, Alaa Eljabari explained,“We really can't imagine not using the Riverbed Platform and their solutions. Our team benefits from the comprehensive network and application visibility Riverbed provides. This enables us to proactively monitor our IT environment, which results in a seamless experience for our customers. Troubleshooting used to be a time-consuming process but now we're far more productive. I expect our partnership with Riverbed will grow further in the future, as we take them on our journey with us.”

Moueen Zahreddine, Senior Regional Director, EMEA Emerging, at Riverbed said,“At Riverbed, we're proud to partner with forward-thinking organizations like Arab National Bank, helping them navigate complex transformations with confidence and accuracy. By providing full visibility into their IT environment and empowering their teams with leading observability and AIOps tools, we've enabled the bank to deliver seamless digital experiences, even during critical migrations. We look forward to supporting their continued innovation as they set new benchmarks in customer-centric banking.”