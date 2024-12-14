Workplace Fatalities In Singapore's Construction Sector Triple In Second Half Of 2024: Ministry

(MENAFN- IANS) Singapore, Dec 14 (IANS) Singapore's of Manpower has reported a sharp rise in workplace fatalities in the sector, with 15 deaths recorded in the second half of 2024, three times the five fatalities reported in the first half.

The workplace safety and in the is "concerning," the ministry said in a post on Friday night.

Many of these incidents resulted from "the lack of basic safety measures or non-compliance with established safety measures," the ministry said, citing "a sense of complacency and a lack of ownership for workplace safety."

As the festive season approaches, the ministry warned that some companies might be tempted to cut corners to meet project deadlines, stressing the importance of prioritising safety over expedience.

In October and November, the ministry conducted over 400 inspections in the construction sector, which resulted in fines exceeding 300,000 Singapore dollars (about 222,000 US dollars) and the issuance of 13 Stop Work Orders.

The ministry said that it "will not hesitate to take stronger actions against errant companies and individuals" if improvements are not made.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a Singaporean charity unveiled a new initiative to support migrant workers facing critical illnesses, aiming to raise 410,500 Singapore dollars (about $307,875) to assist 20 workers over the next two years.

According to the fund's founders, the CritiCare Fund for Migrant Workers seeks to bridge the financial gaps for workers whose insurance payouts fall short of covering treatment costs, Xinhua news agency reported.

For many migrant workers in Singapore, the costs of treating conditions like late-stage cancer or other serious diseases are prohibitive, said a report, noting that when workers are unable to continue employment due to illness, most employers often terminate their work permit and send them home to their countries.