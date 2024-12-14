Akhilesh Yadav Terms '11 Sankalp' By PM Modi 'Another Set Of Jumla'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed 11 duties and pledges outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his over 100-minute speech in the Parliament as "11 Jumlas".

Highlighting the welfare initiatives of his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid down 11 duties and pledges for citizens, including zero tolerance for and an end to the dynastic system, to achieve a Developed India by 2047.

Speaking on the second day of debate on 75 years of the Constitution's adoption, PM Modi hit out at the harm done to the spirit of the Constitution by dynastic politics, vowing to initiate at least one lakh youth, without any political background, into politics to give“fresh energy” to the nation.

Interacting with the mediapersons outside the Parliament, Akhilesh Yadav said: "It was a very long speech by the Prime Minister. We got to listen to '11 Jumlas Sankalp'. Rs 15 lakh (promise) was a Jumla. Doubling farmers' income was a Jumla. One crore jobs generation was also a Jumla. Agniveer is a Jumla. GST's potential to ease inflation turned out to be a Jumla."

The former Uttar Pradesh CM said that the BJP talking about dynastic politics is also turning out to be Jumla as the party is not quite detached from it (dynastic politics).

"The BJP is saying it is providing reservations... but the truth is they are taking away the reservations for the Backwards, Dalit and Adivasis. We are currently struggling over the Caste Census. That day shall come when the Caste Census will be held and reservations will be provided accordingly.

"Three more Jumlas are still left. You will get to know them when the time comes. This government will keep on misleading the people like that," he added.

Earlier, PM Modi said in Parliament:“It is our constitutional duty to rid the country of dynastic politics."

Highlighting that the saturation of all welfare schemes of the government is the true reflection of social justice and secularism, PM Modi said the duties and responsibilities of citizens are the soul of our civilisation.

He said the Constitution's spirit, reflected by the words“We the people” is the soul of the mantra of 'Sab ka Vikas'.

Our commitment toward the Constitution should be strengthened in the 75th year of Independence and our duties should make us“Shreshtha Bharat”, he said.

For the future of the country and taking inspiration from the spirit of the Constitution, I want to lay down 11 Sankalp (duties or pledges for citizens), he said.

The 11 duties laid down by him included the stipulation for citizens and the government to follow their responsibility, equal development for all sections or 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', zero tolerance to corruption and the corrupt should be socially ostracised.

Enlisting the other duties, he said everybody should take pride in following the rules and regulations, taking pride in the country's heritage and ridding oneself of the colonial mindset.

Targeting Congress, the Prime Minister laid down the sixth pledge of freeing the country from the dynastic system.

His seventh pledge also was aimed at the Congress whose leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, carry copies of the Constitution as political platforms.“The seventh duty is respect for the Constitution and total ban on its use as a tool for political gains,” he said.

Opposition to the religion-based reservation and no tolerance for the removal of quotas was the PM's eighth pledge.

Promoting women-led development and nation-building through state building were his ninth and tenth Sankalp.

PM Modi ended with the 11th pledge that“Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat” should be the driving principle for all.