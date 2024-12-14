MP CM Announce Projects Worth Over Rs 5000Cr For Mauganj

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Dec 14 (IANS) Chief Mohan Yadav on Saturday announced projects worth more than Rs 5,000 crore for Mauganj district under the 'Jan Kalyan Parv'.

In his first visit to the new district, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of the Sitapur-Hanumana Lift Irrigation Project worth Rs 5,041 crore.

The project will provide irrigation facilities to more than 400 villages in Mauganj, which was separated from Rewa and established as a new district head of Assembly in 2023.

He announced to make Khatkhari (a town under Mauganj district) a Municipal Council and the construction of a stadium at Devtalab (one of the three Assembly constituencies in Mauganj).

The Chief Minister also announced to establish degree college, and a civil hospital in Hanumana Tehsil and also allocated Rs 5 crore for development works at Shiva temple in Devtalab.

Addressing an event on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that under the Jan Kalyan Parv, an action plan for development works worth Rs 16,100 crore has been made for the entire state.

“Of these, Mauganj district alone has received a gift of Rs 5,041 crore. BJP government has made Mauganj a separate district and therefore, we are committed to fulfilling promises made to the people. All demands of Mauganj district will be fulfilled,” said the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, he also released Rs 332 crore as the first instalment of scholarship to 60 lakh students of the state.

He also inaugurated the Sarsi Island Resort that has been built and developed by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department in Shahdol district.

Located in the middle of the Son River, the Sarsi Island Resort is entirely surrounded by water and can only be accessed via boat services from Itma Ghat and Markandeya Ghat.