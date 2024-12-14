Odisha, Madhya Pradesh Shine In Men's National T20 Blind Cricket Tournament

(MENAFN- IANS) Bangalore, Dec 14 (IANS) Odisha and Madhya Pradesh scored big wins on Day 2 of the ongoing 7th edition of the Men's National T20 for the Blind 2024-25, popularly known as the Nagesh Trophy on Saturday.

The 7th edition Nagesh Trophy Group C league matches began on December 13. A total of five teams from Group C will be battling for glory at the ongoing Nagesh Trophy respectively.

KT Global Ground in Bhubaneswar saw the clash between Odisha and Tripura. Odisha won the match by scoring 268/4 in 20 overs, while Tripura managed to score 107/7 in 20 overs. Anjan Singh of Odisha was named Player of the Match for his outstanding knock of 125 runs off 63 balls.

In the second match of the day between Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh scored a comfortable win by scoring 194/7 in just 20 overs, while Chandigarh scored 131/10 in 19 overs. Stendr Tripathi from Madhya Pradesh was named Player of the Match.

This year's league matches are hosted across six venues, culminating in the Super 8 stage in February 2025. A total of 28 teams, including state and union territory squads and an Indian Railways team, are vying for the championship.