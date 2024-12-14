Minister Of Climate Change Leads Clean UAE Campaign's Grand Finale : 23Rd Edition Concludes With Outstanding Success

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) proudly announced the conclusion of the 23rd cycle of its nation-wide 'Clean UAE' campaign in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain on 14th December. The Clean UAE campaign 2024 was rolled out on 5th December with a string of clean-up activities that spanned all seven emirates.











The closing ceremony was organised by the Emirates Environmental Group at the Umm Al Quwain Beach and attended by Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and also by His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim Obaid Ali Al Ali General Manager of the Department of Umm Al Quwain Municipality.





H.E. Dr. Amna Al Dahak said that the UAE is committed to preserving its environment by raising awareness and actively engaging all members of the community, particularly the youth, to keep their surroundings clean and ensuring that the water, food and air around them remains unpoulluted. She added that the Clean UAE campaign plays a crucial role in reinforcing this national objective.

Her Excellency said,“Pollution is the greatest threat to our environment. However, through conscious actions and responsible behaviour, we can protect our surroundings. Cultivating positive habits and instilling these values in children and youth will contribute to building a sustainable future. It is not only individuals but also relevant authorities across the nation that must collaborate to promote positive environmental practices. The UAE has implemented laws and regulations to prevent environmental harm and mitigate pollution from economic, industrial, and commercial activities. Through the collective efforts of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and all relevant entities, these laws are enforced to ensure compliance by all stakeholders.

Her Excellency added,“The UAE recently launched the 'Plant the Emirates' National Programme, aimed at expanding agricultural activities and engaging the community in fostering sustainable food security. In recent weeks, several community members and students have participated in tree-planting initiatives and received training on how to care for the newly planted trees. These efforts exemplify the UAE's dedication to environmental preservation, highlighting the importance of tree-planting and farming in fostering a clean and healthy environment. I encourage everyone to embrace home gardening and take part in tree-planting initiatives while maintaining a commitment to keeping our surroundings clean.”

Her Excellency Dr. Amna Al Dahak expressed her gratitude to the Emirates Environmental Group and all entities involved in the Clean UAE campaign for their dedicated efforts and valuable contributions to fostering a clean and sustainable environment for future generations in the UAE.

In her opening remarks, Ms. Habiba Al Mar'ashi, Co-founder and Chairperson of EEG, welcomed H.E. Dr. Amna Al Dhahak – Minister of Climate Change and Environment and thanked her for her personal attention and for taking time to join this type of environmental community action programmes. She also warmly welcomed His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim Obaid Ali Al Ali the General Manager of the Department of Umm Al Quwain Municipality and thanked him for his personal support and that of his organisation to the Clean UAE campaign.

She emphasised the significance of this year's campaign, stating that:“This 23rd cycle of the Clean UAE campaign re-affirms that through collective and collaborative efforts, we can pave the way for a more sustainable future. The success of this platform reflects our unwavering commitment to environmental conservation and community engagement and it is a befitting way to conclude the year of sustainability”

Mrs. Al Mar'ashi shared that the 2024 cycle of“Clean UAE” campaign achieved remarkable success with the participation ofjoining the activity and collectively collectingof waste and cleaning an total area spanning over

The campaign was organised under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, it began the journey on December 5th in Ajman, followed by Dubai on December 7th, Abu Dhabi on December 9th, Sharjah on December 10th, Fujairah on December 11th, Ras Al Khaimah on December 12th and concluded in Umm Al Quwain on December 14th.

Mrs. Al Mar'ashi highlighted the campaign's central mission, saying:“The primary goal of Clean UAE is to raise awareness amongst all sectors of the society about the dangers of pollution and its adverse effects on the natural environment, the local wildlife and human health. By encouraging volunteerism and pro-active action, the campaign has succeeded over the years to actively involve people from all walks of life and from different nationalities and age groups united in their quest of contributing positively in the betterment of the society, the protection and preservation of the natural environment and also to share responsibility of ensuring a healthy and sustainable future for ourselves and future generations”.

She elaborated on the broader impact of the initiative:“This campaign is more than just a clean-up drive; it is a powerful platform for awareness and interactive community engagement on a wide scale. It underscores that preserving the environment is not merely an individual duty but a collective responsibility. Together, we have taken a significant step towards the sustainable future that we all envision-one that values the natural beauty and heritage of the Emirates.”

Mrs. Al Mar'ashi also stressed the alignment of EEG's programmes with global sustainability objectives, stating:“At EEG, we believe in the adage 'Think globally, act locally.' The Clean UAE campaign is meticulously designed to contribute to several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Goal 3: Good Health and Well-Being, Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, Goal 13: Climate Action, Goal 14: Life under Water, Goal 15: Life on Land, and Goal 17: Partnerships for the Goals.”

:“As a community, we all have a shared responsibility to protect our planet and the environment. We are proud to collaborate with the Emirates Environmental Group for the 23rd cycle of the Clean UAE Campaign. This initiative perfectly aligns with our mission to advance sustainable development and environmental conservation efforts within the UAE. Together, we can create a better future for the generations to come.”

, said :“As a locally owned business proudly serving the UAE for 30 years, Emirates Environmental Group is a partner that we have passionately supported for many years, and this year, we are honoured to be the main sponsor of their annual clean UAE campaign. We will also be joining the clean-up as volunteers, working together to make a difference. Our planet remains a huge priority for McDonald's UAE and we will continue to actively support campaigns that create meaningful and lasting impact, while inspiring others to help create a cleaner, greener future”.

Ms. Al Mar'ashi expressed her profound gratitude to the campaign's Main sponsors, Salik and McDonald's UAE, for their outstanding support and invaluable partnership, which were pivotal to the campaign's success. She also thanked and acknowledged the significant contributions of the supporting sponsors; Abu Dhabi Terminals, CANPACK Middle East, Dubai Investments and Farnek, for their steadfast commitment.

Special thanks were extended to the supporting entities, including Almarai, Aster DM Healthcare, Del Monte, Fujairah Plastic Factories, and Oasis Water, whose collaboration greatly enriched the campaign's efforts. She further appreciated the CSR partner, the Arabia CSR Network, for its instrumental role in advancing the campaign's mission.

The Clean UAE campaign stands as a testament to the power of community-driven actions and serve as an inspiring reminder that preserving the environment requires everyone's dedication and collaboration.

She proudly emphasised the campaign's remarkable success at its final stop in Umm Al Quwain, celebrating its achievement of all set objectives and a triumphant culmination to the Year of Sustainability. The event brought togetherpassionate participants, who collectively covered an impressivesquare kilometers in their cleanup efforts. Demonstrating unwavering commitment, the participants gathered a remarkablekilograms of waste. These materials were meticulously sorted, with recyclable items carefully extracted and sent to local facilities for proper processing and recycling.

In addition to the widespread community involvement, the campaign saw unprecedented participation fromacademic institutions,private sector organisations, andpublic sector institutions, both at the federal and local levels.

As this year's campaign concludes, the cumulative impact of the“Clean UAE” campaign since its inception in 2002 stands as a remarkable testament to the impact of collective action:volunteers have participated, coveringsquare kilometres, and collecting an impressivekilograms of waste-discarded irresponsibly by some segments of the society.

With the overwhelming support from the diverse segments of the society in the UAE, EEG is more committed than ever to advancing its fieldwork. The organisation pledges to continue fostering community engagement, raising environmental awareness, and promoting sustainable, responsible & healthy practices for a cleaner and greener future.

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the 1st environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

For more information, contact us: email: ... ; Tel: 04-3448622; Fax: 04-3448677 and please visit our bi-lingual website: ; Follow us on LinkedIn, FB; Twitter & Instagram: @eegemirates.