Brook Gaming Launches PS5 Solution With Full Compatibility Across All PS5 Games

TAIPEI, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the excitement around the release of the latest 5 Pro, Taiwanese gaming accessories brand Brook Gaming has introduced two new accessories designed specifically for PlayStation 5 games. These new products include the Wingman FGC 2 Converter, supporting over 150 wired controllers from the past 20 years, providing cross-platform and cross-generation compatibility for all PS5 games. Brook Gaming has also launched the latest in their renowned Brook Fighting series, the Gen-5X Series Fighting Boards, allowing players to customize their gaming experience to match their unique preferences.

Brook Gaming unveils its ultimate PlayStation 5 solution, featuring the Wingman FGC 2 Converter and Gen-5X Series Fighting Boards, delivering unmatched compatibility and customization across all PS5 games.

Brook Gaming believes that "every gamer should be able to enjoy the fun of gaming in their own unique style." These new PlayStation 5 accessories empower players with complete control over their gaming experience, free to choose their preferred controllers and fight sticks.

The PS5-focused Wingman FGC 2 Converter supports the full PS5 game catalog, allowing over 150 wired controllers from the past two decades to work seamlessly across platforms and generations with PS5 games.

This impressive compatibility extends to popular controllers from brands such as Mad Catz, Qanba, Hori, and Razer, as well as newer all-button controllers like HITBOX, Snackbox Micro, and the Victrix Gambit, alongside the Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers. It also includes support for flight simulator controllers and Taiko no Tatsujin drum controllers.

Additionally, for the fighting game community (FGC)-which values unique, customizable arcade controllers-Brook Gaming has become the top choice for players looking to modify or build custom arcade controllers. The latest addition to Brook Gaming's Brook Fighting series, the Gen-5X Series Fighting Boards, allows players to easily enjoy PS5 games. Unlike other products on the market, the Gen-5X Series Fighting Boards support all PS5 games, not just fighting games. This series is also the first to feature RGB LED lighting for customized lighting effects and an OLED screen for clear, convenient setting displays, enhancing precision and ease of adjustment.

Brook Gaming's Ultimate PlayStation 5 Solution Lineup is now available through distributors and Brook Gaming's e-commerce channels worldwide. As an official sponsor of the Street Fighter League: Pro-US 2024, Brook Gaming collaborates with Japanese gaming giant Capcom to showcase an uninterrupted and unparalleled competitive experience.

Stay connected for the latest updates by following Brook Gaming's official X (formerly Twitter) profile at @brookgamingfans and visiting . Don't miss the chance to elevate your PlayStation 5 experience with the best in gaming innovation.

ABOUT BROOK GAMING

From all button box and high-performance fighting boards to cross-platform controller converters and monsters auto catchers, Taiwan-based gaming hardware company Brook Gaming has always been generating the joy of gaming for gamers around the world without any limits. Whether it's for playing your retro console with modern controllers, adding new functionalities to your game, or designing the ultimate arcade stick for your tournaments, Brook Gaming has a solution for you. Here at Brook Gaming-Your Game, Our Play. Know more at

