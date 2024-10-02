Electricity Minister Explores Partnership With Siemens Energy For Emissions Reduction

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) of Electricity and Mahmoud Esmat met with Siemens Energy Managing Director for Africa, Dietmar Siersdorfer, and Managing Director Ashraf Hamasa, along with their delegation. The meeting focused on advancing energy generation through innovative technologies to address energy transition challenges and opportunities.

Key discussions included expanding renewable energy and green hydrogen projects to reduce carbon emissions from fossil fuels. The role of digital transformation in enhancing data value and asset performance to meet growing energy demands was also explored.

Deputy Minister of Electricity Sabah Mashaly and Egyptian Electricity Holding Company Chairperson Gaber Desouky joined the meeting to discuss the Burullus power plant project. This project aims to operate two gas units using a 30% hydrogen and natural gas mix, implementing co-firing technology with a hydrogen production unit using desalinated water.

This initiative supports the government's commitment to a green hydrogen economy, positioning Egypt as a leader in low-carbon hydrogen. The meeting also addressed using saline water for electricity generation and identifying cost-effective geographic areas for the project.

Esmat emphasized the sector's adherence to the new energy strategy focused on low-carbon generation, renewable energy utilization, energy efficiency, emission reduction, and grid development. The strategy includes transforming the grid into a smart system capable of handling large capacities with minimal losses.

He praised the private sector's role in renewable energy projects, highlighting efforts to achieve sustainable development and environmental protection. Esmat confirmed the state's dedication to expanding renewable energy and green hydrogen projects, localizing electrical equipment industries, and improving service quality and operational standards.

The collaboration with Siemens Germany includes several projects, such as constructing three combined cycle power plants with a total capacity of 14,400 megawatts in Burullus, Beni Suef, and the New Administrative Capital, in partnership with local companies Elsewedy and Orascom.



