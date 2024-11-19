Faisal Steers Afghanistan To Massive Win Over UAE

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan U-19 have crushed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) U-19 by 168 runs in a Tri-nation One-Day International (ODI) series at the ICC Academy Ground.

Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat. Faisal Khan and skipper Mahboob Taskin hit centuries to help their side set the opposition a formidable 359-run target.

Faisal Khan slammed 156 runs off 104 deliveries, Mahboob Taskin stuck141 runs off 144 and Uzairullah chipped in with 37, the Afghanistan Board (ACB) said in a statement.

In reply, the UAE batters could not stay long at the crease and the whole team was bundled out for 190.

Ethan and Aryan were the only UAE batters who played well and finished with 55 and 40 runs respectively.

For Afghanistan, Nasrat Nuristani, Nazif Amiri and Khatir Stanikzai grabbed two wickets each, while Naseer Khan claimed one scalp.

Earlier, the national squad had hammered Pakistan U-19 by 100 runs in their first encounter of the series aimed to help the teams prepare for the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024, which will be played in December.

Afghanistan will meet Pakistan in their third match in the series tomorrow (Wednesday).

kk/mud