Haj Applicants To Be Selected By Electronic Sorting Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs has announced that the Haj and Umrah Affairs Department will tomorrow conduct the electronic sorting process to select applicants to perform Haj this year (1446 AH).

The ministry said in a statement that after completing the sorting process, the department will send approvals via text messages (SMS) to people whose applications to perform Haj have been accepted, to enable them to contact and register with the offices of the approved Haj campaigns, and complete the required procedures.

It noted that the approval messages will continue for a week.

It added that the approvals are given for one week only, during which registration must be made with one of the approved campaigns listed in the electronic Haj and Umrah Affairs Management System via the website:

The Ministry of Endowments urged all those who will be accepted to review the prices and services provided by the campaigns.

It stated that the number of applications registered in the Haj system, and those wishing to perform Haj this year, reached 12,727 applications.

The ministry has invited those who registered to perform Haj as well as the public, to contact the Haj and Umrah Affairs Department hotline 132 for any inquiries or comments. (

MENAFN19112024000067011011ID1108900762