Swiss Foreign Minister Calls On Moscow To End Ukraine War

It's high time Moscow ended its war against Ukraine, Swiss foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has told the UN Security Council. Cassis said that after 1,000 days of war, the weapons must be silenced, even though the attack began in violation of the UN Charter.
Cassis expressed his deep concern at the massive attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in recent days. Such attacks represent a great danger to the civilian population as winter approaches.
He added that the war was not only destabilising international security through the nuclear threat, but also endangering global food and energy security.
Cassis also criticised the risk of the war spreading due to the presence of thousands of North Korean soldiers who, according to reports, are involved in the war effort alongside Russia. He reiterated that Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected within its internationally recognised borders.
The Swiss foreign minister recalled the meeting at the Bürgenstock five months ago, when negotiations on peace in Ukraine were held at the highest level for the first time.
“Since then, we have pursued these efforts relentlessly and will continue to do so until a diplomatic solution is found,” Cassis declared.
