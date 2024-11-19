عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Expected Poor Visibility

Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Expected Poor Visibility


11/19/2024 4:02:33 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will be misty to foggy at places at first, and relatively hot daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor visibility at places at first.
Offshore, the weather will see some clouds at times, the report added.
Wind inshore will be southeasterly to southwesterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.
Offshore, it will be southeasterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft; while offshore will be 1 - 3 ft.
Visibility inshore will bee 4 - 8 / 2 km or less at places at first, while offshore will be 5 - 10 km.

MENAFN19112024000067011011ID1108900763


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search