Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Expected Poor Visibility

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will be misty to foggy at places at first, and relatively hot daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor visibility at places at first.

Offshore, the weather will see some clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be southeasterly to southwesterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.

Offshore, it will be southeasterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft; while offshore will be 1 - 3 ft.

Visibility inshore will bee 4 - 8 / 2 km or less at places at first, while offshore will be 5 - 10 km.

