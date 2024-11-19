Prime Minister Mustafa Praises Palestinian Journalists' Pivotal Role In Exposing Israeli's Crimes

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Ramallah /PNN /



Prime Mohammad Mustafa stressed the pivotal role played by Palestinian journalists in exposing the crimes of the and its plans for displacement and genocide, especially in light of the occupation's prevention of Arab and foreign journalists from entering the Strip.

This came during his speech at the launch of the first international for the development of Palestinian media, which opened today in Ramallah, in the presence of the Governor of Ramallah and Al-Bireh Laila Ghanem, the President of the International Federation of Journalists Dominic Bradley, a number of members of the Federation, a number of members of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, the Central Committee of the Fatah Movement, ministers, the General Supervisor of Official Media, Minister Ahmed Assaf, the President of the Journalists Syndicate Nasser Abu Bakr, members of the Syndicate, representatives of media institutions and the diplomatic corps in Palestine.

Mustafa said, "Palestinian journalists have been valiant in publishing the facts that the occupation tried to hide, documented the killing of children, exposed the policy of deliberate starvation against civilians, the bombing and storming of hospitals, and then forced displacement to empty areas of the Strip."

He added, "All these facts that condemn the occupation and hold it accountable were conveyed and documented by Palestinian journalists with courage and professionalism to various platforms, screens and international newspapers."

The Prime Minister conveyed the greetings of President Mahmoud Abbas to the attendees of the conference, especially to the guests, stressing his support for the efforts of those in charge of the conference and his wishes for its success.

Mustafa said, "We meet today with our eyes and hearts directed to the beloved Gaza Strip, which is still suffering from a brutal aggression and bitter humanitarian conditions that have affected all its spectrums, and at their heart are the journalists who conveyed the truth, our narrative and our tragedy to the world."

Mustafa added, "As we list the achievements of the Palestinian press and its role, we appreciate the role played by the esteemed Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, in cooperation with the International Federation of Journalists, in documenting the occupation's crimes against journalists, to hold accountable those responsible for targeting them, and to support the brave journalists of Gaza."