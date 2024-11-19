Oleg Radzinsky: 'I See Nothing Wrong With Separatism'

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Oleg Radzinsky, a Russian dissident, writer, former banker and managing director of the humanitarian nonprofit“True Russia”, which assists Ukrainian refugees and of military aggression, talks to SWI swissinfo's Elena Servettaz.







This content was published on November 19, 2024 - 09:00 2 minutes

Over 20 years of experience in journalism. Graduated from Moscow State University's Faculty of Journalism and the French Press Institute in Paris. Former TV and radio presenter in France and Russia. Areas of expertise: international relations and human rights. Published author. I have interviewed presidents, rock stars and political prisoners.



More from this auth French Departme





The filmmaker from Italy, who was raised in Africa, calls Switzerland home now. Carlo studied film directing at the Italian National Film School, worked as a documentary editor and director/producer in Berlin and Vienna. He crafts multimedia into engaging narratives.



More from this auth Multimed

Русский ru Олег Радзинский: ((Я ничего плохого в сепаратизме не вижу)) Original Read more: Олег Радзинский: ((Я ничего плохого в сепаратизме не вижу))

In April 2024 Radzinsky published an essay called“Beyond This Side”. We meet him in Lucerne, Switzerland, a country with a federal structure. Radzinsky sees regionalism as a dangerous strategy for opposing the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin, yet he believes that escalating conflicts between regions and the central government could“open a second front”, potentially leading to the regime's collapse.

External Content

“I described it, but I do not recommend using it,” Radzinsky says. For this concept, he says he has been“branded” and even threatened with being“hit by the rouble”. The main argument against it is that it could lead to Russia's disintegration,“which most of the Russian opposition does not want at all”.

More More Subscribe to our weekly top stories

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Read more: Subscribe to our weekly top storie

Radzinsky doesn't consider himself part of the Russian opposition, nor does he identify as a Russian politician or dissident.“Dissidents are in Russian prisons, while we are here in Switzerland. It's easy to be a dissident here,” he says.

Where is the line between regionalism and separatism? Should we fear bloodshed in the fight for freedom? Has Russian society changed since the start of the war, and where has Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made mistakes? These and other questions are discussed with Oleg Radzinsky in a new episode of SWI swissinfo's On The Record.

Edited by Virginie Mangin/ts