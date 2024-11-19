Qatar Elected As Member Of Drafting Committee For Diplomatic Conference To Adopt A Design Law Treaty

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

Qatar has been elected as member of drafting committee for to adopt a design law treaty (DLT) of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

This election was approved by the diplomatic conference, which will conclude on November 22, reflects Qatar's prominent international stature.

Qatar was represented by Ahmed Essa al-Sulaiti, Director of the Office of Qatar to the World Trade Organisation and other economic organisations in Geneva.

The DLT aims to harmonise and simplify global industrial design registration procedures, encourage digital applications and reduce costs.

This election is part of Qatar's ongoing efforts to enhance its active role in drafting international agreements and participate in developing the international legal framework in economic and trade fields.

It highlights Qatar's commitment to fostering international cooperation on various economic issues and consolidates its presence on the global stage.

The drafting committee consists of 17 elected members and two ex officio members, elected by the conference from among the member delegations.

The drafting committee is tasked with preparing drafts and advising on their formulation. It reviews and coordinates the drafting of all texts prior to presenting them to the relevant main committees for final approval.