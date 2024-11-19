Sheikh Tamim Award Fetes Excellence In Global Anti-Corruption Endeavours

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 'His Highness Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award' reflects Qatar's ambitious vision to create a world free of and enhance international efforts to combat this fraudulent conduct at the global level.

Since its first approval in 2016, the award has become an international aimed at honouring organisations, institutions and individuals who have made a distinguished contribution to combating corruption and promoting transparency and good governance around the world.

The 8th edition of the award will be held today in San Jose, the capital of Costa Rica, where the award is distributed in co-ordination with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. The award includes five categories: Lifetime Achievement or Outstanding Achievement in Combating Corruption, Academic Research and Educational Materials for Combating Corruption, Youth Creativity and Engagement for Combating Corruption, Innovation or Investigative Journalism for Combating Corruption, in addition to Protecting Sports from Corruption.

The HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award is of great importance worldwide, as it represents strong support for international efforts to combat corruption and reduce its negative impact, and highlights the importance of enhancing co-operation between governments, international organisations and non-governmental organisations to develop effective strategies aimed at reducing this phenomenon.

The award also emphasises the importance of the human right to combat corruption, and the right to live in a world free of corruption in all areas, whether political, economic, social, cultural, health or other sectors. In this context, HE Dr Mohammed bin Saif al-Kuwari, Vice-Chairman of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), said in a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the award is of great importance internationally, and reflects the extent of keenness to enhance international co-operation in this field, especially since all countries have laws and legislation to combat corruption, which has very significant damage to the political and economic situation, social affairs, education, health and others.

He considered the award an important platform through which to highlight these achievements, whether from institutions or individuals, in combating corruption.

