EU's Borrell Calls For Urgent Need To Stop Israeli's Ongoing Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) BRUSSEL /PNN/

The European Union's foreign policy coordinator, Josep Borrell, stressed the need for the EU to exert pressure on Israel to stop its aggression on Gaza and ignore calls to respect international law.

This came in press statements on the sidelines of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels to discuss a proposal that Borrell had submitted to suspend dialogue with Israel for its failure to respect international law in its war on the Strip for more than a year.

The political dialogue between the European Union and Israel is regulated by the partnership agreement between the two sides that entered into force in 2000, and its suspension does not mean the suspension of the partnership agreement between the two sides, according to EU diplomats.

According to "Anadolu", Borrell's proposal includes a ban on the import of products from Israeli settlements established on the occupied Palestinian territories (meaning after 1967, over which the international community does not recognize Israel's authority).

Borrell said, "We must acknowledge the failure of the approach we have followed and apply international laws without discrimination."

He added, "I no longer have words to explain and describe what is happening in the Middle East, I no longer have words to express the magnitude of the tragedy in Gaza."

He explained that "more than 44,000 people were killed in Gaza, 70% of whom were women and children."

Borrell renewed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's call to stop the war on Gaza and Lebanon.

Regarding his proposal to suspend political dialogue with Israel, Borrell said, "We must put pressure on the Israeli government to stop the war in Gaza."

He added, "We will consider not buying products from Israeli colonises that are manufactured in the occupied Palestinian territories."

He stressed, "Until the last day of my term, I will continue to encourage member states to support the establishment of a Palestinian state, not only in words but in deeds."

For his part, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that "it is in Israel's interest for colonies in the West Bank to stop."

He stated that "the European Union will consider imposing sanctions on parties that destabilize the Middle East."

Barro added, "We are preparing for a third package of sanctions against institutions or settlers who participated in acts of violence against Palestinians."

In turn, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib praised Borrell for his "unrelenting struggle to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon."

Lahbib expressed "concern over the developments and the catastrophic situation in Lebanon, as well as in Gaza, which is witnessing a famine."

She said that "in light of this, we have no choice but to defend international law, which is being violated more and more, and international agreements that are being ignored."

She stated that she would call for a meeting with Israel as an important economic partner, stressing that this partnership must respect all the provisions of its agreement, including Article 2."

Lahbib continued, "It is very important that we are able to raise a unified voice to defend international values ​​and the foundations of the European Union."

For her part, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock considered that "there is no justification for the failure of humanitarian aid to reach Gaza."



