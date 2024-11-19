Africa Energy Expo 2024 Kicks Off With High-Level Discussions Set To Change The Face Of Africa’S Energy And Utilities Future

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The first day of the inaugural Africa (AEE), organised by Informa Markets ( ), was characterised by a series of roundtable discussions featuring influential delegates. The exclusive, invitation-only Leadership Summit themed 'Investments, integration, infrastructure, and governance to the energy transition'

brought together government ministers, regulators, and utilities CEOs

to tackle pressing issues facing the continent's energy sector.

The AEE, which runs from 4 to 6 November 2024 at the Kigali Centre, Rwanda, is also focused on furthering the Africa Power Vision

( ) goals and objectives, with the aim of driving progress towards SDG7 (affordable and clean energy).



Opening the event, Mr. Kabera Olivier, Rwanda's Minister of State in the Ministry of

Infrastructure said:“This summit is timely and significant as we navigate one of the greatest challenges and opportunities facing our continent which is sustainable energy development. Africa holds immense natural wealth, yet we face real challenges in meeting the energy needs of our rapidly growing populations and dynamic economies. Energy is not merely a commodity but a catalyst for development, innovation, and social equity. Africa Energy Leadership Summit provides a platform to amplify the essential role of policy coherence and innovation in realizing our goals. We have an immense opportunity to drive forward the Africa Power Vision and make tangible progress.”

Ministerial Roundtable

In a high-powered ministerial roundtable titled 'Powering Africa's Future,' key government leaders emphasised their commitment to achieving universal electrification across the continent. Mr Olivier hosted the roundtable, which was also attended by H.E. Hon. Ibrahim Matola, Minister of Energy, Malawi.

Discussions centred on using data-driven approaches to identify regions lacking electricity and to harness the potential of renewable sources like wind and solar. From the need for critical infrastructure upgrades to establish a resilient interconnected grid, focusing particularly on last-mile electrification in remote areas, to successful public-private partnerships, incentives to draw investment, regulatory measures to enhance the appeal of clean energy projects to private financiers, building local capacity, and promoting entrepreneurship, topics reflected the issues faced by industry role-players.

In particular, H.E. Hon. Ibrahim Matola noted the private sector's significant role in bridging identified gaps by increasing investment in energy infrastructure, which includes transmission and distribution networks and electricity generation infrastructure.

Regulators Roundtable

The regulators roundtable saw dialogue amongst the continent's regulators around the need for a resilient policy framework to capitalise on the African Single Electricity Market. Key points included the crucial roles of regional cooperation and integration, alongside a vision for sustainable market development over the long term. The importance of transparent and inclusive governance was emphasised, along with strengthening the capabilities of regulatory bodies and market institutions to oversee this unified system efficiently.

Participants in the regulators roundtable included Dr. Geoffrey Aori Mabea, Executive Secretary of the Energy Regulators Association of

East Africa; Pinehas Mutota, Executive Economic and Market Regulation of the Electricity Control Board (ECB), Namibia; Dr. Musiliu Oseni, Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission; Evariste Rugigana, Director General of the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority

(RURA); and Hasan Ozkoc, General Director of the Association of Mediterranean Energy Regulators

(MEDREG).

Utility CEOs Roundtable

In the third roundtable of the day, top utility CEOs from across Africa convened to outline strategic measures for enhancing the continent's energy future, focusing on making electricity more accessible, reliable, and affordable. The dialogue was around infrastructure development that supports growth and moves towards net-zero emissions through adopting renewables and grid modernisation. Emphasis was on fostering domestic manufacturing in the energy sector, addressing energy poverty, and driving sustainability through innovation, effective resource management, and strengthened intra-African trade and knowledge sharing.

Senior participants included Dr. Eng. Harrison E. Mutikanga, CEO of the Uganda Electricity Generation Company; Eng. Gissima Nyamo-Hanga, MD of the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco); Dr. Sydney Gata, Executive Chairman of ZESA Holdings, Zimbabwe; Engr. Dr. Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz, MD/CEO of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Chairman of the Executive Board, West African Power Pool (WAPP); Tarik Hamane, CEO of the Office National de Electricité

et de l'Eau Potable – ONEE, Morocco; and Armand M. Zingiro, CEO of the Rwanda Energy Group.



“Day one of the very first Africa Energy Expo was a dynamic display of the need for transformative solutions to Africa's energy needs – and the willingness of senior stakeholders on the continent to come together to provide meaningful, sustainable solutions. The inaugural Africa Energy Leadership Summit marks a pivotal moment, a catalyst for transformative change. To see our shared vision of an 'Africa-led' energy platform come to life, is a testament to our collective efforts. This event is designed for Africans – in Africa – by Africans, with discussions centred around collaborative, forward-thinking solutions to Africa's energy challenges and Africa's growth ambitions as a common goal. With such a positive and enriching start to AEE 2024, we look forward to what the rest of the event will bring”, concluded Ade Yesufu, Exhibition Director – Energy, Informa Markets.



Along with the Leadership Summit and roundtables, more than 120 exhibitors representing the continent's rapidly expanding energy sector, a Technical Seminar serving as a knowledge hub to learn and share industry best practices and scientific developments, and by-invitation investment and hosted buyer programmes, are some of the other attractions of the Africa Energy Expo.

