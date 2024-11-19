Elon Musk's Starlink Will Bring High-Speed Internet To Rural Ontario

(MENAFN- Baystreet) The Ontario has entered a $100-million U.S. deal with Elon Musk's Starlink company to provide high-speed internet access to remote and rural areas of the province.

The new program will bring Starlink's satellite internet service to 15,000 Ontario homes and businesses.

The service will connect people in hard-to-reach areas of the province, particularly the north where internet service is spotty and unreliable.

The Starlink system will go live in June 2025 with registration starting next spring. The Ontario government is paying the equipment and installation costs, but not monthly fees.

Starlink's satellite internet service was piloted in northern Ontario with the Pikangikum First Nation. The remote community is only accessible by air or an ice road in winter.

The broader rollout of the satellite service is part of the Ontario government's $4 billion plan to deliver high-speed internet to every part of the province.

Starlink is a privately held company. Its stock does not trade on a public exchange.











