U.S. News Announces The 2025 Best Cruise Lines

Celebrity Cruises recognized as the best value, while Viking Ocean Cruises tops three categories.

U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Hotels , Best Vacations and Best Rewards Programs , today released its 2025 Best Lines rankings.

In its 11th year, the rankings highlight 18 of the most popular cruise lines in six categories catering to various travelers, including couples, families and those in search of luxury or a scenic Mediterranean adventure.

There's a new No. 1 in the Best Cruise Lines for the Money

ranking this year, as Celebrity Cruises takes the lead as the best value among ranked cruise lines. Disney Cruise Line continues to dominate the competition in the Best Cruise Lines for Families

ranking, while also claiming the No. 1 spot in Best Cruise Lines in the Caribbean . In addition, Viking Ocean Cruises continues its reign as No. 1 in three categories: Best Luxury Cruise Lines , Best Cruise Lines for Couples

and Best Cruise Lines in the Mediterranean .

"With so many cruise lines to choose from, it may be hard to know where to start when it comes to finding the perfect cruise vacation," said Nicola Wood, senior travel editor at U.S. News. "The 2025 Best Cruise Lines rankings not only recognize the top cruise lines, but also provide a way for travelers to compare features, amenities and offerings to find the right cruise for an exciting experience at sea."

The rankings are based on a comprehensive and transparent methodology

that takes into account expert evaluations of ship quality, traveler ratings, health assessment results and other relevant factors.



2025 Best Cruise Lines Rankings

See the full rankings here .

Best Cruise Lines for the Money

Celebrity CruisesVirgin VoyagesMSC Cruises

Best Cruise Lines for Families

Disney Cruise LineRoyal Caribbean InternationalNorwegian Cruise Lines

Best Cruise Lines for Couples

Viking Ocean CruisesSeabourn Cruise LineCelebrity Cruises

Best Cruise Lines in the Caribbean

Disney Cruise LineCelebrity CruisesVirgin Voyages

Best Cruise Lines in the Mediterranean

Viking Ocean CruisesSeabourn Cruise LineCelebrity Cruises

Best Luxury Cruise Lines

Viking Ocean CruisesSeabourn Cruise LineRegent Seven Seas Cruises

U.S. News' digital cruise line and cruise ship profiles – updated annually – allow travelers to learn more about each cruise carrier's features, including its onboard activities, immersive excursions and food offerings. Profiles feature "Insider Tips" from cruise industry experts to help consumers discover what stands out about each line. New this year, cruise line profiles now feature a section detailing the latest news and exciting happenings on board for the upcoming sailing season.

Travelers can also explore an extensive range of cruise advice and articles, including new spotlights this year on the "Best Cruises for Young Adults ," the "Best New Cruise Ships Debuting in 2025 " and the "Top Cleanest Cruise Lines ." In addition, U.S. News now offers an impressive collection of thorough, firsthand accounts of life aboard some of the newest, most in-demand ships sailing today, including Icon of the Seas , Utopia of the Seas , Sun Princess and more.

U.S. News' Travel platform offers a wide scope of services developed to serve today's global traveler, including GoToSea , worldwide travel guides and the recently acquired TheCultureTrip .

For more information on the Best Cruise Lines , explore Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and X using #BestCruises.

