Atlanta Falcons Continue To Rise Up In NFC South, As Rapper DRAMA Heads Back To Remix Anthem W/49 Luh DJ And 210 Toven

Mr. Left, Right, Left does it again with his 2024 Atlanta Falcons Anthem,“Rise Up.” This time, he heads. back to the studio with Tymeless Entertainment's 210 Toven and 49 Luh DJ.

Inspired by the continued wins of the Atlanta Falcons, a hip hop legend heads back to remix his 2024 "Rise Up" anthem, with 49 Luh DJ and 210 Toven.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Inspired by the continued wins of The Atlanta Falcons, ATL hip hop legend DRAMA , heads back to the studio for the remix of his 2024 Atlanta Falcons anthem,“Rise Up ,” with 49 Luh DJ and 210 Toven of Tymeless Entertainment.As the Falcons pull ahead as #1 in the NFC South, the Billboard-topping“Left, Right, Left” rapper and his team felt it was time to step those tailgate parties up a notch. Scheduled for release on November 29, 2024, fans across Atlanta will be blaring the vibrant new remix of“Rise Up” with just a little more ferocity than the original.“This song is not just a song. It's not just an anthem,” explains Gemini Da Twinn, Co-CEO of Tymeless Entertainment Group .“It's a call to action. And I think that when DRAMA hits it, he hits it out the park. And that's what we're going to do by adding the new generation of Atlanta artists to the remix.”Shortly after meeting Gemini at the 2015 Core DJ retreat in Atlanta, Georgia, he signed to Tymeless Management under a management deal that same year. Tymeless Entertainment doubles over as a record label, with artists like 210 Toven, 49 Luh DJ, and Dyme Dior, signed to his roster, in addition to in-house producer Lingo TheHit Maker. The label itself has been run by Co-CEOs Gemini and Latosha“Nene” Ingram since 2020.“Rise Up” was released at the tail end of 2023. The production was a collaboration between DRAMA, The DareDevyl, YZDB (Young Zo Da Beatman) of Twinn Productions, Big Boy of Headnodd/MBM Music (Engineer), and Gemini Da Twinn, who came up with the original concept and blueprint.“Rise Up” stood as the official anthem for Falcons-themed podcasts and events, including the Atlanta Falcons Nation Podcast, tailgate parties, and radio promos, including 2023 performances at official Atlanta Falcons and V103 tailgate parties with the legendary DJs, DJ Greg Street and DJ Jelly. Now, DRAMA and his team plan to take it a bit further with plans with the remix to include sync and licensing, placement into video games, movies, and television.As for this fresh new wave of talent DRAMA introduces to the world, Newnan native 210 Toven signed to Tymeless in 2023 and is known for tracks like“Pop Off” and“Codeine.” Likewise, Atlanta's own, 14-year-old 49 Luh DJ (and son of "Hardaway" rapper Derez De'Shon) has been making traction with his own“Come Here,” as well as“Boom Boom Pow” and“Thinking Bout U,” tracks the two Tymeless artists previously worked on together.In addition to“Rise Up,” DRAMA recently released“Amongst the Stars,” the first song off of his forthcoming Redemption project, and is featured on 210 Toven's upcoming“Boffum,” due for release early next year. October 12, 2024 was the 25th year anniversary of his single,“Left, Right, Left,” an uncontested forerunner of the Trap and Crunk movements in Atlanta hip hop and an iconic piece of popular Atlanta culture.STREAM“RISE UP” TODAY!Lyric Video:Apple/iTunes:Pandora:Tidal:Spotify:Shazaam:Amazon Music:DRAMA on the Web:Official Site & SMR: |Facebook:X (Formerly Twitter):Instagram:YouTube: @officialdramaatlTikTok: @officialdramaatlGet in Contact:Media & Public Relations: Jessica N. Abraham, Publicist - ...Management & Partnerships: Gemini Da Twinn, Manager - ...For Toven:Tymeless Ent. Artist Profile:Instagram:TikTok: @210tovennYouTube: @210TovenFor 49 Luh DJ:Tymeless Ent. Artist Profile:Instagram:YouTube: @49LuhDJ

DRAMA performs "Rise Up" at the 404 Sports Bar in Atlanta, Georgia.

