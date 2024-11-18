Prince El Hassan, Princess Sarvath Conclude Official Visit To Japan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince El Hassan and HRH Princess Sarvath El Hassan on Sunday concluded an official visit to Japan, where they met with Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

During the visit, HRH Prince Hassan presided over a celebration organised by the Jordanian embassy in Japan to mark the 70th anniversary of Jordan-Japan relations.

The event was attended by Princess Sarvath and Japanese Princess Takamado, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

In his speech at the celebration, Prince El Hassan stressed the importance of the“deep and longstanding” ties between Jordan and Japan, highlighting that the focus of these relations is human development, enriching both Jordanian and Japanese societies.

He also underscored the significance of enhancing diplomatic relations not only between Jordan and Japan but also between Southwest Asia and East Asia, stressing the importance of humanising diplomatic relations and making human dignity and human connections the foundation of these ties.

Prince El Hassan added that“At a time when global tensions are rising, the relationship between Jordan and Japan represents the commitment of both countries to human values, mutual understanding, and respect for pluralism”.

The prince also visited Sophia University in Tokyo, where he met with its Dean Sali Augustin and President Yoshiaki Terumichi.

During a discussion session with a group of academics and students, Prince El Hassan addressed the dire humanitarian crisis faced by the people of Gaza and the West Bank.