Qatari Aid Aircraft Arrives In Beirut

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Qatar Amiri Air Force aircraft arrived Monday at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport, carrying relief aid and shelter supplies, within the framework of the co-operation between the of Foreign Affairs and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), as part of the air bridge operated by Qatar to support the brotherly Lebanese people with the humanitarian crisis they are currently experiencing. The aid was received by the staff of Qatar's embassy and UNHCR representatives.

