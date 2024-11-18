Israeli Strikes Kill 20 In Gaza, Some In Attacks On Tents

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)



Israeli military targets include tents displaced families, say medics

Israeli strikes kill 76 Palestinians across Gaza in the past 24 hours,

were 'ripped apart into fragments', says survivor

No Israeli comment on Monday's incidents Hospital under siege, malnutrition cases rising, says director

Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip killed 20 Palestinians on Monday, including six people who were killed in on tents housing displaced families, medics said.Four people, two of them children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a tent encampment in the coastal area of Al-Mawasi, designated as a humanitarian zone, while two were killed in temporary shelters in the southern city of Rafah and another in drone fire, health officials said.In Beit Lahiya town in northern Gaza, medics said an Israeli missile struck a house, killing at least two people and wounding several others. On Sunday, medics and residents said dozens of people were killed or wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a multi-floor residential building in the town.An Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza City killed seven people and wounded 10 others, medics said. Later on Monday, an Israeli air strike killed four people in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, they added.There has been no Israeli comment on Monday's incidents.The Gaza health ministry said Israeli military strikes had killed 76 Palestinians across the enclave in the past 24 hours.In Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, relatives of Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike on tents housing displaced families sat beside bodies wrapped in blankets and white shrouds to pay farewell before walking them to graves."My brother wasn't the only one; many others have been martyred in this brutal way -- children torn to pieces, civilians shredded. They weren't carrying weapons or even know 'the resistance', yet they were ripped apart into fragments," said Mohammed Aboul Hassan, who lost his brother in the attack."We remain steadfast, patient, and resilient, and by the will of God, we will never falter. We will stay steadfast and patient," he told Reuters.The Israeli army sent tanks and soldiers into Beit Lahiya and the nearby towns of Beit Hanoun and Jabalia, the largest of the Gaza Strip's eight historic refugee camps.Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, said the hospital was under siege by Israeli forces and the World Health Organisation had been unable to deliver supplies of food, medicine and surgical equipment.Cases of malnutrition among children were increasing, he said, and the hospital was operating at a minimal level."We receive daily distress calls, but we are unable to assist them due to the lack of ambulances, and the situation is catastrophic," he said. "Yesterday, I received a distress call from women and children trapped under the rubble, and due to my inability to help them, they are now among the martyrs (dead)."The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says more than 43,800 people have been confirmed killed since the war erupted on Oct. 7, 2023.