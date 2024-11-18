PHCC Stresses Importance Of Flu Vaccine For Children

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Primary Care Corporation ( PHCC) has highlighted the importance of flu vaccine and has recommended it for children aged six months and older.

PHCC noted that flu vaccine helps keep kids from getting sick. Flu can make a person sick for a week or more, a statement said. Children younger than five years of age, especially those younger than two years old are at a higher risk of developing serious complications due to flu.

PHCC said complications from flu among children in this age group can include: pneumonia; dehydration; worsening of long-term medical problems like heart or asthma; brain dysfunction such as encephalopathy; sinus problems and ear infections and in rare cases, flu complications can lead to death.

Flu vaccine not only protects the children against flu and its potentially serious consequences, but also helps reduce the spread of flu to other vulnerable people such as the elderly and people with health conditions such as asthma.

Babies younger than six months can't get the vaccine. But if their parents, other caregivers, and older kids in the household get it, it will help protect the baby. This is important because infants are more at risk for serious problems from the flu.

Children six months to eight years old need two doses of flu vaccine this season, if they have never received flu vaccine before, the statement added.

