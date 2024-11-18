Amir's Visit To Open New Vistas In Qatar-Costa Rica Relations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar seeks to strengthen its relations and expand its strategic partnerships with Latin American countries in various fields to serve common interests, goals, and ambitions as well as to open new markets and horizons for the Qatari and investments.

The Latin American countries represent an important consumer market, with a population exceeding 650mn, the fourth largest economy in the world, and includes a group of the key emerging powers.

The trade volume between Qatar and Latin American countries in 2023 reached around QR 3.6bn.

In light of the wise policy of the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and his interest in expanding Qatar's economic and political relations and strategic partnerships with various fraternal and friendly countries of the world, the Amir's official visit to the friendly Republic of Costa Rica comes within the framework of his interest in expanding Qatar's economic and political relations and strategic partnerships with various fraternal and friendly countries of the world.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will meet with President of the Republic of Costa Rica Rodrigo Chaves Robles and senior officials in the Costa Rican government to discuss ways to enhance co-operation between the two sides in various fields, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

His Highness the Amir's visit to Costa Rica will inaugurate a new and important phase in the course of relations between the two countries, and open new horizons for partnership in the economic and investment sectors and other areas that serve the interests of the two countries and their friendly peoples.

Qatar and Costa Rica are working to explore areas of development and advance them towards new horizons in various political, economic, commercial, investment, and other sectors.

The relations between the two countries officially began in 2010, when His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani visited Costa Rica, during which he met with the former President Oscar Arias, and senior officials, where they discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations, in addition to signing a number of agreements.

After that, Costa Rica opened an embassy in Doha, followed by Qatar, which opened an embassy in San Jose in 2011, thus becoming the first Arab, Gulf, and Islamic country to establish relations with Costa Rica. Since the beginning of relations between the two countries, several agreements have been signed in many areas of common interest, such as facilitating investments and co-operation in the political, economic, technical, scientific, tourism, cultural and academic fields, civil aviation and air transport, in addition to the visa waiver between the two countries.

To strengthen relations between the two countries, Vice President of Costa Rica Marvin Rodriguez Cordero visited Qatar in October 2021. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met with the Vice President Cordero and the accompanying delegation at his office in the Amiri Diwan.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will attend the 8th edition of HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award ceremony, which will be held this year in San Jose.

The "HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award" reflects the ambitious vision of Qatar to create a world free of corruption and enhance international efforts to combat corruption at the global level. Since its first approval in 2016, the award has become an international platform aimed at honouring organisations, institutions and individuals who have made a distinguished contribution to combating corruption and promoting transparency and good governance around the world.

The 8th edition of the award will be held Tuesday in San Jose, the capital of the Republic of Costa Rica, where the ceremony will be held in coordination with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

The Award includes five categories: Lifetime Achievement or Outstanding Achievement in Combating Corruption, Academic Research and Educational Materials for Combating Corruption, Youth Creativity and Engagement for Combating Corruption, Innovation or Investigative Journalism for Combating Corruption, in addition to Protecting Sports from Corruption.

