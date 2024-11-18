Nmoq To Mark World Children's Day Wednesday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) has unveiled an exciting array of educational activities to mark the World Children's Day, due to take place tomorrow. The events include the participation in a collaborative artwork to build a miniature version of the museum, as well as storytelling sessions of The Most Beautiful Day of My Life: Discover the beauty of Qatari traditions, values and the joy of giving.

Additionally, the events include Interactive games through which children learn about parents' rights along with key information about Qatar in this fun and educational game, in addition to reading adventures (in Arabic) which offers children the inspiration to explore different reading materials, from books to newspapers, while having fun. Families will join an interactive adventure through the museum galleries and family exhibits. while children will actively enhance their knowledge of Qatar's environment, heritage, and culture.

HE the Director of NMoQ Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Hamad al-Thani said that at NMoQ he recognises the potential of children, the architects of future, and believes that through equipping them with the right tools and providing them with the support, they are greatly empowered to shape a world built on empathy, knowledge, and innovation.

He added that the World Children's Day demonstrates the commitment to investing in their potential and celebrating their creativity to become leaders towards a brighter future. He invited families across Qatar to join this unique celebration. The event is open to all, and children of all ages are invited to join the celebration with their families.

Children's Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day and is celebrated on Nov 20 each year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare.

MENAFN18112024000067011011ID1108899722