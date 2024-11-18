Multibank Group Honored To Receive The Best Global Financial Institution Award At Money Expo Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- MultiBank Group, the world's largest and most regulated derivatives institution, headquartered in Dubai, is proud to announce its recognition as the 'Best Global Financial Institution' at Money Qatar 2024.

This prestigious award, presented at one of the Middle East's premier financial events, highlights MultiBank Group's commitment to delivering industry-leading financial services to its clients worldwide. With a comprehensive suite of over 20,000 financial products across multiple asset classes, MultiBank Group is dedicated to setting the standard in financial services by offering advanced trading solutions backed by a robust regulatory framework.

Money Expo Qatar serves as a vital gathering for finance professionals, investors, and industry leaders to explore the latest trends, innovations, and developments in global financial markets. MultiBank Group's recognition underscores its significant role within the financial sector and also reinforces its dedication to integrity, transparency, and excellence.

Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, remarked on the award: “We are truly honored to be recognized as the 'Best Global Financial Institution' at Money Expo Qatar 2024. This award shows our adherence to excellence and to supporting the financial goals of our clients through a blend of state-of-the-art technology and solid regulatory adherence. At MultiBank Group, we are dedicated to empowering traders and investors worldwide, ensuring that we provide the highest standards of security, innovation, and service.”

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA, in 2005, serves over 1 million clients in more than 100 countries and maintains a daily trading volume surpassing $18.1 billion. Known for its forward-thinking trading solutions, strong regulatory oversight, and outstanding customer support, the Group offers a comprehensive range of financial services, including brokerage and asset management. MultiBank Group is regulated across five continents by over 16 of the most esteemed financial regulatory bodies worldwide.

This recent accolade at Money Expo Qatar 2024 joins a long list of global awards received by MultiBank Group, reaffirming its position as a trusted leader in the financial industry and its dedication to driving innovation within a secure and regulated trading environment.

ABOUT MULTIBANK GROUP

