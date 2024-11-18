(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Florida Southern College (FSC) is proud to partner with Winter Haven Hospital Foundation/BayCare–Winter Haven Hospital (WHHF/BayCare-WHH) through a continual collaboration and generous financial support towards the nursing program. Through
the
support of
the
WHHF/BayCare-WHH,
the
Ann
Blanton
Edwards School
of
Nursing and
Health
Sciences
announces the
purchase
of
the
Pediatric
HAL®
simulator,
further benefiting and advancing the educational experience for students.
Continue Reading
FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE RECOGNIZES WINTER HAVEN HOSPITAL FOUNDATION/BAYCARE -- WINTER HAVEN HOSPITAL FOR THEIR SUPPORT OF NURSING PROGRAM
"We thank Winter Haven Hospital for their long-term partnership with our nursing program, most recently for their financial support of scholarships for our nursing students, which enabled us
to
successfully
apply
for matching
funds
from
the
Flo
rida Department of Education (FDOE)," says Dr. Laly Joseph, Dean of The Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences.
The
state-of-the-art
Pediatric
HAL®
simulator will
provide
graduate and
undergraduate
nursing students with simulated pediatric clinical experiences that will prepare them for complex pediatric patients in the future. With realistic vital signs, and diagnostic information, the new simulation has the capacity to respond to students with emotions, facial
expressions, and motor functions.
"We
are
honored
to
have
this
long-standing
partnership
with
Florida
Southern College
and the School of Nursing. It's provided great community benefits for all the people we serve in this community, and we're delighted to be able to convey funds that can help local healthcare patients," says Joel Thomas, President & CEO at Winter Haven Hospital Foundation.
Last
December,
the
Winter
Haven Hospital
Foundation
established
the
Winter
Haven Hospital Fellowship program at Florida Southern College and Lakeland Regional Health supported the
Lakeland
Regional Health
Scholarship
program. Grants
from
the
two
healthcare
systems
enabled the College to apply successfully to the Florida Department of Education for matching funds through the agency's Public Colleges and Universities Nursing Education Grant program.
The
College
awarded
three
Winter
Haven Hospital
Fellowships
and
four
Lakeland Regional Health Scholarships for the 2024-2025 academic year to graduating seniors enrolled in the
Bachelor
of
Nursing
degree
program
at
FSC's
Edwards School
of
Nursing and
Health
Sciences. In addition to tuition assistance, the students will complete their nursing apprenticeship and senior practicum during the academic year and begin their nursing careers at BayCare-Winter Haven Hospital or Lakeland Regional Health upon their graduation and RN licensure next spring.
State funds matching the Winter Haven Hospital Foundation's December grant for the Winter Haven Hospital Foundation Fellowships were used to purchase the Pediatric Hal® Patient Simulator,
which
will
enhance
nursing instruction
for
undergraduate
and
graduate
students in
the Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences.
For
more
information
on
the
Florida Southern
College
nursing program
visit href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">
About
Florida Southern
College
Founded
in
1883,
Florida Southern
College
is
the
oldest
private
college in the
state.
The
College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. In the
U.S. News & World Report's 2025 "Best Colleges" guide, Florida Southern ranks #11 among "Best Regional Universities in the South," #9 in "Most Innovative Schools," and #20 in "Best Value Schools." The College is also highlighted in The Princeton Review's 2024 Best 389
Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2025." The 2024-2025 Colleges of Distinction guidebook
praises Florida
Southern's
AACSB
accredited
Barney
Barnett
School
of
Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of
Frank
Lloyd
Wright architecture,
FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful
Campus"
national
listing for
13
consecutive
years,
now
ranking
#5.
Connect
with Florida Southern College.
SOURCE Florida Southern College
