(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAKELAND, Fla., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Florida Southern College (FSC) is proud to partner with Winter Haven Hospital Foundation/BayCare–Winter Haven Hospital (WHHF/BayCare-WHH) through a continual collaboration and generous support towards the nursing program. Through

the

support of

the

WHHF/BayCare-WHH,

the

Ann

Blanton

Edwards School

of

Nursing and

Health

Sciences

announces the

purchase

of

the

Pediatric

HAL®

simulator,

further benefiting and advancing the educational experience for students.

FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE RECOGNIZES WINTER HAVEN HOSPITAL FOUNDATION/BAYCARE -- WINTER HAVEN HOSPITAL FOR THEIR SUPPORT OF NURSING PROGRAM

FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE RECOGNIZES WINTER HAVEN HOSPITAL FOUNDATION/BAYCARE -- WINTER HAVEN HOSPITAL FOR THEIR SUPPORT OF NURSING PROGRAM

Continue Reading

"We thank Winter Haven Hospital for their long-term partnership with our nursing program, most recently for their financial support of scholarships for our nursing students, which enabled us

to

successfully

apply

for matching

funds

from

the

Flo

rida Department of Education (FDOE)," says Dr. Laly Joseph, Dean of The Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences.

The

state-of-the-art

Pediatric

HAL®

simulator will

provide

graduate and

undergraduate

nursing students with simulated pediatric clinical experiences that will prepare them for complex pediatric patients in the future. With realistic vital signs, and diagnostic information, the new simulation has the capacity to respond to students with emotions, facial

expressions, and motor functions.

"We

are

honored

to

have

this

long-standing

partnership

with

Florida

Southern College

and the School of Nursing. It's provided great community benefits for all the people we serve in this community, and we're delighted to be able to convey funds that can help local healthcare patients," says Joel Thomas, President & CEO at Winter Haven Hospital Foundation.

Last

December,

the

Winter

Haven Hospital

Foundation

established

the

Winter

Haven Hospital Fellowship program at Florida Southern College and Lakeland Regional Health supported the

Lakeland

Regional Health

Scholarship

program. Grants

from

the

two

healthcare

systems

enabled the College to apply successfully to the Florida Department of Education for matching funds through the agency's Public Colleges and Universities Nursing Education Grant program.

The

College

awarded

three

Winter

Haven Hospital

Fellowships

and

four

Lakeland Regional Health Scholarships for the 2024-2025 academic year to graduating seniors enrolled in the

Bachelor

of

Nursing

degree

program

at

FSC's

Edwards School

of

Nursing and

Health

Sciences. In addition to tuition assistance, the students will complete their nursing apprenticeship and senior practicum during the academic year and begin their nursing careers at BayCare-Winter Haven Hospital or Lakeland Regional Health upon their graduation and RN licensure next spring.

State funds matching the Winter Haven Hospital Foundation's December grant for the Winter Haven Hospital Foundation Fellowships were used to purchase the Pediatric Hal® Patient Simulator,

which

will

enhance

nursing instruction

for

undergraduate

and

graduate

students in

the Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences.

For

more

information

on

the

Florida Southern

College

nursing program

visit href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">

About

Florida Southern

College

Founded

in

1883,

Florida Southern

College

is

the

oldest

private

college in the

state.

The

College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. In the

U.S. News & World Report's 2025 "Best Colleges" guide, Florida Southern ranks #11 among "Best Regional Universities in the South," #9 in "Most Innovative Schools," and #20 in "Best Value Schools." The College is also highlighted in The Princeton Review's 2024 Best 389

Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2025." The 2024-2025 Colleges of Distinction guidebook

praises Florida

Southern's

AACSB

accredited

Barney

Barnett

School

of

Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of

Frank

Lloyd

Wright architecture,

FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful

Campus"

national

listing for

13

consecutive

years,

now

ranking

#5.

Connect

with Florida Southern College.

SOURCE Florida Southern College

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED