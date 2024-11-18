Mercurius Media Capital Invests $1.5 Million In Captain Experiences To Expand Outdoor Adventures

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Media Capital Partnership Fuels Growth in Outdoor Activities

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercurius Capital (MMC), the first institutional U.S. media-for-capital fund, has announced a $1.5 million media capital in Captain Experiences, a rapidly growing outdoor sports marketplace company. The media capital partnership is designed to bolster Captain Experiences' brand visibility and expand its reach in key U.S. markets.

With 165 million Americans participating in outdoor activities annually and $15 billion spent on guide fees, the outdoor sports market is thriving and positioned for significant growth.

Captain Experiences is a leading outdoor sports marketplace company based in Austin, Texas.

Continue Reading

"Outdoor sports are one of the last untapped frontiers for marketplaces, and Captain Experiences is proving there's significant potential for business innovation in this sector," said Piyush Puri, Founding Partner of MMC. "With their impressive growth, solid unit economics and commitment to customer satisfaction, we believe Captain Experiences is perfectly positioned to tap into the rising demand."

Media capital is a proven venture model where growth-stage startups trade capital with media companies in exchange for mass market reach and expertise. Bringing together premium media publishers under one roof, Mercurius Media Capital

provides startup companies and media partners with the ability to fight for market share in the digital media landscape. The infusion of media resources will allow Captain Experiences

to scale its reach, leveraging MMC's network of media assets.

"This is a pivotal phase of growth for Captain Experiences. This multimedia strategy investment allows our team to focus on continuing to advance our mission to Unlock the Outdoors," said Jonathan Newar, Co-Founder & CEO of Captain Experiences. "We're pleased to join forces with the fantastic team at MMC and look forward to sharing unforgettable outdoor experiences with people across the U.S.!"

The media-for-equity model is a fast-growing sector that has already fueled the success of more than 1000+ startups globally, including successful brands like Uber, Coursera and Airbnb.

About Mercurius Media Capital

Mercurius Media Capital (MMC) is an independent U.S.-based media fund backed by top-tier media companies, including Sinclair Broadcast Group and TelevisaUnivision. With its recently launched $50M+ fund, MMC strategically leverages media inventory from its partners to amplify the U.S. presence of emerging brands, accelerating their growth in the competitive startup landscape. Since its inception in December 2023, MMC has deployed media capital across several high-growth companies, including Deskera (a B2B SaaS ERP platform), Edly (a fintech platform for students), and RVnGo (a peer-to-peer RV rental platform). For more information, please visit .

About Captain Experiences

Captain Experiences

is a leading outdoor sports marketplace company based in Austin, Texas. The company's mission is to make booking outdoor adventures seamless and accessible to all by connecting consumers with verified, experienced guides for fishing, hunting, and other outdoor sports. With over 170,000 users and 3,000 verified guides and service providers, Captain Experiences offers a streamlined, trustworthy platform for outdoor enthusiasts to book memorable experiences.

Media Contact

Interdependence PR

Angelic Venegas, Account Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Mercurius Media Capital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED